“Draymond Green got a podcast and lost his damn mind”: Jaylen Brown sounds off on $60 million Warriors star making up a false narrative for their fight in the NBA Finals

Draymond Green has been given a public platform, and he’s willing to be as unfiltered as possible. Recently, he came after Jaylen Brown’s claims during the NBA Finals.

Green has been enjoying being able to speak his mind. There’s nothing he won’t talk about, and if he’s talking about it, you better grab some popcorn because he’s not going to hold back.

Last time around Draymond talked about he knew the Warriors needed Kevin Durant to win. He admitted that the Warriors were in a vulnerable position as teams were beginning to figure them out, and that Kevin Durant was just the player they needed to win.

Green did that despite going back and forth with KD throughout the whole Finals about his importance to the team compared to Steph Curry. He also sounded off on the Celtics’ leadership. There is nothing Green won’t speak his mind about, and it’s been great fun for the rest of us.

“Bron can prepare his guys for what’s to come. Al Horford couldn’t prepare them for what was to come.” 😳 – Draymond Green on the difference between playing LeBron and Boston in the Finals (Via @TheVolumeSports & @OldManAndThree) pic.twitter.com/JeH7CSOMHO — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 29, 2022

Also Read: “F**k em kids”: NBA Twitter reacts as Fred VanVleet channels his inner Michael Jordan

Draymond Green calls out Jaylen Brown for saying he pulled his shorts down

During the Finals, things got chippy between the two sides. In game two, Brown and Green got tangled up, and it looked like Green was trying to pull Brown’s shorts off.

.@Money23Green breaks down his “small technical foul controversy” with Jaylen Brown Watch his full reaction to Game 2: https://t.co/mzRDI6YalE pic.twitter.com/hsLzyGthXw — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 6, 2022

Green got on his podcast to discuss the incident, and he hated how Brown recalled the incident. He said that Brown knew he was standing over Green, and that he should own it. Green also claimed that he knew he had the Celtics and Brown’s hearts after that incident.

Brown saw Green’s comments, and he didn’t take too kindly to it. He hilariously Tweeted back his own reply claiming that Green had lost his mind ever since he got a podcast.

You can say whatever win you win 🌽Draymond got a Podcast and lost his dam mind ..you could never https://t.co/sBfq1FdA5T — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 30, 2022

Given Green’s current roll, he’s sure to have a reply ready to this. It’s going to be an entertaining offseason with the way Draymond has his podcast rolling, and we’re all witness.

Green’s $60 million net worth is clearly coming in great for him as he’s finding ways to expand outside just basketball. If he has a big breakthrough with this, then he can surely round out more profits.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant flexed his $600 million net worth by spending $800 on hair products, despite being bald