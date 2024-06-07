Buddy Hield Free Agency: 5 Top Destinations for Former Kings Star

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield (17) dribbles up court against the New York Knicks during the first half during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With the offseason approaching, numerous players and All-Stars will hit the free agency. With new contracts being doled out and stars pairing up with one another in the hopes of winning a title, one player that is bound to attract attention is Buddy Hield. The former Sacramento Kings guard made a name for himself as a knockdown three-point shooter in the league. He spent the last two years with the Indiana Pacers and was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers halfway through the 2023-24 season.

Going to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, numerous teams would be calling upon Buddy Hield’s services as a player to add to their roster. According to Forbes Sports’ Evan Sidery, five teams would monitor Hield during this free agency.

Buddy Hield is expected to receive strong interest from contenders in free agency. Hield’s elite three-point shooting fits a lot of places, and the price could be as low as the veteran’s minimum. The Bucks, Magic, Nuggets, Suns and Timberwolves are teams to monitor for Hield. pic.twitter.com/f23jnRllr1 — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 6, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks, the Orlando Magic, the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns, and the Minnesota Timberwolves will be on the lookout for an opportunity to land Hield this summer.

Almost all these teams can be considered as title contenders. But which team would benefit the most with the 31-year-old guard on their roster?

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks had the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. Yet, the team suffered in the postseason due to an injury to their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Had Hield been in the mix, he could’ve been paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt as a one-two punch combo he had formed with CJ McCollum back during his days with the Blazers.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets were met with shock and awe when they were surprisingly eliminated from the playoffs in the second round. Again, a lot of why the Nuggets failed to make it past the second round were injuries to their key rotational players like Jamal Murray for instance.

Even though Hield is a shooting guard, he could’ve been a great backup for Murray, who played the entire second-round series with a strained calf that visibly affected his aggressiveness on the floor.

Orlando Magic

Buddy Hield is 31 years of age and may have a good 4-6 years left in his tank. Provided the Magic are finally back on track after missing out on the postseason for the past three years, the Oklahoma State product would want to play for a championship contender. And while the Magic may very well be on their way to being one, the addition of Hield may help them in the postseason.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are another team that might benefit the most if they land Hield this summer. The Suns were among the favorites to win it all this year before the 2023-24 NBA season tipped off. However, judging by their playoff performances, it is clear that having more star power on the roster may not translate into a championship.

And while the Suns did have Grayson Allen, who boasted the highest three-point percentage this year, adding a knockdown shooter like Hield as a backup for Bradley Beal or Devin Booker is sure to improve their chances of winning this upcoming season.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The team that made it the furthest during these playoffs, the Minnesota Timberwolves, has a great blend of young players and veterans on their roster. Responsible for dethroning the reigning NBA champions, the Wolves might just be the team that is a piece or two away from actually being a serious contender in the league. And Buddy Hield might be the one.

The NBA offseason will kick off on June 30 as teams negotiate with free agents for the upcoming season. Will Hield go on to re-sign with the 76ers or will he join any other team?