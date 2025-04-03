“He Was Mocking Ja Morant For His Past Issues With Weapons”: NBA Fans React To Buddy Hield Seemingly Doing Gun Gesture First

Sometimes a night of good basketball can get overshadowed. That’s what happened after last night’s intense matchup between the Warriors and the Grizzlies. Instead of speaking on Steph Curry’s 50-bomb or Memphis’s four-game skid, the talk of the town is Ja Morant pointing finger guns at the Dubs players and the uproar the players in the moment. Not only that, the gesture doesn’t tell the full story.

Morant’s history with guns is why the story gained traction. The 25-year-old star was famously suspended for 33 games in the calendar year of 2023 due to posing with a pistol in two Instagram videos. The incidents were an infamous mark on Morant’s rapid rise as a top name in the league. He lost a sponsorship deal with Powerade because of it. It seemed like it was finally behind him. Then last night happened.

With 20 seconds left in last night’s game, Morant formed imaginary guns aimed at the Warriors bench as he walked toward his own. This appeared to be in response to Buddy Hield, who shot the same gesture in Ja’s direction during the timeout. Officials issued techs on both players. To make matters worse, the league has decided to launch a formal investigation on the matter.

That has left a bad taste in the mouths of NBA fans, particularly fans of Morant. While it is understandable why the Grizzles star would receive all the heat, many are wondering why Hield isn’t getting the same attention.

Buddy was seen brandishing a gun-like movement towards Ja prior to Ja making any such gesture. However, this has not really been spoken about at the level that Morant has been berated for what seems to be reciprocation rather than instigation.

“My guess is he was mocking Ja Morant for his past issues with weapons,” wrote one person on X in response to a video of Hield seemingly beginning the exchange.

Another called out Hield outright, saying, “He cocked and locked that b***h too lol”

Others on social media have pointed out how Hield might have simply been doing D’Angelo Russell’s famed “ice in my veins” taunt. That cannot be confirmed unless Hield himself confirms it.

The NBA did issue double technicals in the moment for both Hield and Morant. Shams Charania also reported that Buddy is being investigated just as Ja is so it will be interesting to see if they will be disciplined and if so, will it be a fine or a suspension.

This isn’t being brought to light to smear Buddy’s image. It’s showcasing the way one player can be portrayed a certainly way due to preconceived notions while another player can get off scot free for indulging in similar behavior.

A double standard that could spell bad news for Memphis in the playoffs

Furthermore, Morant’s rehabilitated image may be dissected once again despite the gesture being harmless. As many have pointed out, the finger-gun celebration did not begin or end with the California-born athlete. Nor will it end with him.

This point was driven home by @8Fourteen on X, who shared a post that revealed other famed NBA ballers, including LeBron James, indulging in the same gesture.

The double standard that Morant is held to is reaching ridiculous levels — and as noted earlier — puts a dark cloud over what should be the bigger basketball-related story.

The Warriors are winners of two straight and are heading into the NBA playoffs with a ton of momentum. No team appears to want to play the Dubs right now in a series.

Meanwhile, the Grizzles are in but are dealing with the fallout of firing head coach Taylor Jenkins before the postseason began. Will the team be able to survive this additional bad press? Only time will tell.