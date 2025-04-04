“Ja Morant Testing Adam Silver”: NBA Fans Up In Arms As Ja Morant Pulls Out His Gun Celebration Yet Again

Apr 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket past Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Ja Morant can ball, but his awareness may be at an all-time low. The Memphis Grizzles star was all over the news two nights ago after throwing up gun fingers at the Golden State Warriors. The gesture, albeit non-aggressive, was deemed troublesome by the league due to the 25-year-old’s history with firearms. Tonight Morant did the gesture again during the Grizzle’s matchup against the Heat — and fans are up in arms.

If you missed it, Morant and Buddy Hield both made the rifle gun gesture at one another toward the end of the Warriors’ victory over Memphis. The NBA has since opened up an investigation into Ja, specifically because of what happened in 2023.

That year, Ja was suspended 33 games for appearing in not one, but two social media videos where he flashed a pistol. Both Morant and Hield were warned for their actions, but neither were fined.

Cut to tonight. Morant hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter of action against the Heat, then did the SAME exact rifle gesture again. Footage of the moment is already circulating on social media, with many wondering why Morant would test the league’s patience a mere two days after getting in trouble the first time.

“He can’t help it,” wrote one person on X. Another fan claimed that Morant was testing commissioner Adam Silver and added that former head honcho David Stern would’ve taken stricter action long ago.

“Ja [Morant] testing Adam Silver…David Stern would have had him on a plane to Siberia by halftime,” he wrote, while quoting the original video.

Fortunately, the fan reaction isn’t entirely negative. Some have pointed out that other players in the NBA do the sniper celebration all the time, especially after sinking a shot. “It’s legit just a sniper celebration nothing wrong with it,” a different user claimed. “Bros trolling,” joked another.

Ja Morant isn’t the first player to hit the sniper celebration

The gun gesture controversy is becoming the new Stephen A. Smith versus LeBron James noise. Not only that, but Ja is far from the first player to pull the gesture out.

Since the story caught wind, several smarter X users shared footage showing other players doing it. That includes LeGOAT himself.

LeBron loaded a gun and they put the Finals logo on it…

This list would be too long to share. That said, Morant’s awareness should be called into question. The season is about to end, and the Grizzlies are going to have to give it their all to survive in the very competitive Western Conference.

This is publicity they don’t need, especially after he WAS warned. If this does end with Ja getting suspended for the postseason, he’ll only have himself to blame, even if it is ridiculous.