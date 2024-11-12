mobile app bar

“Building This Brick-by-Brick”: Victor Wembanyama Voices Spurs Mentality After Win Over Kings

Raahib Singh
Published

Nov 11, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts during the second half against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Victor Wembanyama seems to have found his shot. After struggling to shoot from the field to start the season, Wembanyama has been lighting it up from the deep in the last two games. This is a good sign for the Spurs, who need to find their footing right away, if they want to find a way to the play-in tournament in this competitive West.

With Devin Vassell back, the Spurs look like a different side already. On top of that, Jeremy Sochan and Tre Jones are set to return from injury in the near future. After the game, Wembanyama was asked about the guys returning and whether the team’s excited.

“We’re all eager to have everybody back. But I think our mentality is more like building this, you know, brick-by-brick every day, every single day. Of course, we can dream about the long term, but at the end of the day, we can only do things today. So we’re trying to be good every day.”

While the Spurs haven’t been able to string together wins in a row, they’re also avoiding losing streaks. They’re currently 5-5 in their last 10 contests. At this point, this is already a step up from their previous season. However, the Spurs aren’t just looking to beat their last year’s record. They have high aspirations, with Chris Paul on the squad.

Wemby talked about the team getting better and how their mentality is to keep improving every single day.

“It definitely feels like we’re getting better, but we for sure don’t want to stop. Like, this is our emphasis right now. I’d say no stopping.”

Wemby himself has shown us how he’s improving. Over the court of the last two games, Wemby has gone 6-of-9 and 6-of-12 from deep. This is a big improvement over the shooting display he was putting up to start the season. Once Wemby can consistently knock down these long shots, it will become much harder for opponents to guard him, which will benefit his teammates greatly.

As for the Spurs, they appear to be a bit more stabilized with Vassell back, but they’re still sloppy at times. Turnovers are a big issue still, but it’s a continuously evolving process. As Wemby said, the Spurs need to keep working on their game every single day and keep getting better if they want to compete in the Wild Wild West.

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

