Bulls Player Bison Dele was Mysteriously Murdered on a Boat By Brother 5 Years After Winning a Ring with Michael Jordan

Jun 16, 1997; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls players, left to right, Ron Harper, Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan & coach Phil Jackson hold up the Bulls’ five championship trophies at a rally in Grant Park. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

When talking about the former Chicago Bulls squad, the Michael Jordan era always takes precedence over other events. But what about the player who was mysteriously murdered on a boat, five years after winning an NBA championship? This is the story of Bison Dele, a player who won a championship with Michael Jordan and eventually lost his life a couple of years later, to his own brother.

Bison Dele was an Arizona State college product drafted into the league in 1991. Drafted 10th overall by the Orlando Magic, Bison Dele played with five different teams, including the Chicago Bulls in 1997.

After winning a title with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in ‘97, five years later, Bison Dele was tragically murdered by his brother Milesri Dabord, while on a boat off the coast of Tahiti.

Miles’ then-girlfriend, Erice Wiese, revealed how Miles ended up dumping three bodies overboard; his brother Bison Dele, Dele’s girlfriend, Serena Kaplan, and the captain of the boat, Bertrand Saldo.

According to the Washington Post, Wiese said, “He and Dele were fighting — a result of a combination of past frictions — when Karlan was fatally injured while trying to intercede. Saldo was killed by Dele because the captain wanted to report Karlan’s death to authorities. The fight between the brothers continued after Saldo was killed, leading Dabord to shoot and kill Dele in self-defense. Dabord said he then weighted the three bodies and dumped them overboard.”

Dele’s brother Miles was supposedly in touch with a woman from New Zealand with whom he was suspected of having a relationship. Moreover, he tried to contact the woman in New Zealand shortly after he committed the crimes on the boat.

FBI special agent Elizabeth Castaneda spoke with the Weekend Herald. She mentioned the New Zealand police’s assistance by interviewing a woman who had befriended Dabord during his time here.

The player who died after winning a ring with Michael Jordan

The case of Bison Dele went along for a while before the authorities finally concluded. After much investigation and speculation, it was announced that Miles Dabord was the one who took the life of the former NBA star as per CBC News.

Dele was a part of the Detroit Pistons after winning a title alongside Michael Jordan. His former Pistons head coach revealed how Bison had abruptly retired from the NBA and was even asked to join the team back.

“He has notified us, his agent, and the league that he is retiring. We said from the beginning that his talent really helps our ballclub. If he wanted to come back, we would look at that situation very strongly. Or, if he wanted to be traded we could look at that if it was something that made sense for our team.”

Unfortunately, Bison Dale never got the opportunity to take his talents back to the league and that was the mystery of the player who was murdered after winning a ring with MJ.