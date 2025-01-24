“At 2:30 at Night Stephen Curry is Like I Got You”: Warriors Rookie Quinten Post on Being Dropped Home by Steph

The Golden State Warriors registered a dominant 131-106 win over the Chicago Bulls. Coming off the bench, rookie Quinten Post had a brilliant outing with 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists. When asked about what he appreciates the most about being Stephen Curry’s teammate, the center revealed a heartwarming incident.

He started by saying that Steph’s achievements speak for themselves as far as his on-court presence is concerned. However, he is more touched by how kind-hearted a person Curry is off the court.

Post recalled coming back from a road trip with the team months ago and then landing at the airport late at night. While everyone was trying to figure out their ride back home, Post checked the Uber app and realized that they were not in service at the time. That’s when Steph approached the rookie to ask him if he had a ride back home.

Despite the rookie’s hesitance in burdening the superstar late at night, Steph took the responsibility upon himself. Post said, “At 2:30 at night…Steph is like, ‘I got you.’ He drove me home. He made a little detour. That just shows how he is as a person…Out of the 50 people that were at that airport, Steph was the last person that needed to worry about if I got home.”

“That just shows how he is as a person. Out of the 50 people that were at that airport. Steph was the last person that needed to worry about if I got home.” Quinten Post told a story about how Steph Curry took him home at 2:30am after they got back from a road trip because Uber… pic.twitter.com/QCI66BwzGs — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 24, 2025

Steph has been lauded as a great veteran in the past as well. But it’s stories like this that truly show how great he is off the court. At that time, they hadn’t even played a game together and yet he was so responsible in ensuring that everyone got home in time.

Post and Curry have also now started building an on-court chemistry with one another. After the win against the Bulls, coach Steve Kerr raved about Post’s floor spacing. He said that Steph is the happiest person with the rookie’s addition to the lineup as he is getting more opportunities to get his shots up. “Steph was the happiest guy in the building tonight,” Kerr said.

Steve Kerr on Quinten Post’s floor spacing: “Steph was the happiest guy in the building tonight.” Kerr said Post improved his pick-and-roll defense during his G League stints, which has made Kerr more comfortable playing him pic.twitter.com/5vsPilYCNI — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 24, 2025

Post is a great mix of a big man who is also great at shooting. The four-time NBA Champion believes that his presence on the floor is going to be advantageous for the team. Steph said, “You have a counter to aggressive defenses that want to take the ball out of my hands…Try to create an advantage off his presence…or a shooter’s presence at the five. It definitely helps.”

Here is Steph Curry on Quinten Post and the benefit of playing with a stretch center “You have a counter to aggressive defenses that want to take the ball out of my hands…Try to create advantage off his presence — or a shooter’s presence at the five. It definitely helps.” pic.twitter.com/nkJTPn8BHN — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 23, 2025

Coach Kerr is very pleased by the improvements made by Post while playing in the G League. He stated that he is now more confident in putting him on the floor.