“Chris Paul and the Suns only beat us down because we aren’t healthy!”: LeBron James gives his excuse for the Lakers’ embarrassing 108-90 loss in LA

Lakers star LeBron James gives a simple response behind why his team suffered their embarrassing loss vs Suns

Can the Lakers even be considered contenders anymore?

Yes, the team has been dealing with injuries. But the fact of the matter is, even when they are fully healthy, their roaster just doesn’t seem to mesh. It all just seems to be a mish-mash of different objectively good parts that just don’t fit together. And the few that do are almost always in danger of some sort of loss in functionality.

We saw this in spades during the Suns vs Lakers game. Admittedly, the two teams were pretty evenly matched throughout the first half. But, as soon as Carmelo Anthony was ejected in the third quarter, the refs might as well have called the game.

What only made things worse, was LeBron James landing on Jae Crowder’s foot, and going down with a left ankle injury. And while the superstar did eventually come back, his mobility was reduced significantly.

By the final buzzer, the score stood at 108-90, with this being a very comfortable victory for the Suns and an overall embarrassment for the Lakers. But, it seems that the King has an excuse for it all, something he shared in his post-game press conference.

LeBron James blames the Suns being completely healthy for the Lakers’ loss in Staples Center

To be fair to the Lakers, Anthony Davis is out at the moment, due to a nasty-looking knee injury. And given that he is supposed to be a big part of the team, it makes sense for LeBron James to say what he said in the following tweet.

LeBron on Suns/Lakers: “They’re at full strength and we are not.” — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 22, 2021

However, as we said before, even when the team is completely healthy, it never looks like the players were ever built to play together.

What’s more is, it isn’t the loss that’s the problem here. Rather, it’s the manner the team lost in.

Throughout the second half, they couldn’t stop taking terrible shots. And as you’d expect, they missed a massive chunk of them. Heck, Isiah Thomas and Talen Horton-Tucker only combined for 6 points. That simply can’t be the case.

The good news is, the franchise will have better games. At the end of the day, not everyone is going to have a catastrophic cold night, as they did today.

However, blaming today on health? No LeBron James, this embarrassment was not simply because of the lack of Anthony Davis.

