Kevin Garnett Stays Noncommittal on Timberwolves Role as Fans Hope for His Return Under New Ownership

Mar 13, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Former Boston Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer, Kevin Garnett sits in attendance at the game against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves now have a new ownership team after Glen Taylor finally agreed to sell the franchise to Marc Lore and three-time MLB MVP Alex Rodriguez. With the change in leadership in mind, Paul Pierce asked whether Kevin Garnett’s role with the franchise will be affected.

Advertisement

KG stayed noncommittal on his role with the franchise, not shutting down the idea of playing a bigger part with the team, but also not instilling confidence that he will. Pierce believed that with Taylor gone, a larger presence with the Timberwolves would intrigue the former Minnesota star, but Garnett isn’t sure what he wants to do right now.

“I don’t know,” Garnett said on his podcast. “I’ve talked to Marc and Alex before and yeah, I’m sure we’ll have another positive conversation.” Pierce believes KG is long overdue to receive recognition from a franchise he helped build from the ground up, regardless of the decision he makes.

“I mean, it’s about time. It’s like, a jersey gotta go up, a statue like it’s time… You meant so much for that franchise,” Pierce said to his former teammate. But Garnett made it clear that’s not where his head is at currently.

Garnett previously refused to commit to a role with the team due to his ongoing feud with Taylor. Even with the franchise finally changing hands, though, Garnett prefers to involve himself with the Minnesota community rather than the Timberwolves themselves.

Fans continue to clamor for Garnett’s return

Kevin Garnett refused to make his stance clear despite the Minnesota faithful begging for the Hall of Famer’s return to the team. Fans have clamored for Garnett’s jersey to be retired. A reasonable ask, considering he’s arguably the best player the franchise has ever rostered.

“Kevin Garnett jersey can now finally be retired,” one user posted on X. “Now put 21 in the rafters,” another demanded after the sale of the team became final. Despite the fan’s desires, Garnett isn’t concerned about his former team recognizing his greatness.

KG may not seem to care about being honored by the Timberwolves, but it doesn’t mean it’ll never happen. The 15-time All-Star is overdue to see his jersey go up in the rafters, and with Lore and A-Rod now in control, the likelihood of that happening soon has skyrocketed.

Plenty of players have had their jerseys retired without accomplishing half of what Garnett did throughout his 21 NBA seasons. One of the best big men of all time, Garnett should be recognized by the franchise he spent his prime with in the coming years.