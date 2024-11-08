“Bumped My Head”: Lou Williams Claims He Was ‘Absolutely Wrong’ for Slighting Nikola Jokic for Karl-Anthony Towns

After moving to New York, Karl-Anthony Towns has been putting up big numbers every game—he has dropped double-doubles in the last five games for his team. Impressed by this run, Lou Williams got carried away and claimed on the last episode of Run It Back that KAT is more skilled than reigning league MVP, Nikola Jokic.

However, he ended up eating his words later as he realized how outrageous his remarks were.

On today’s show, the former NBA star acknowledged that he was wrong. Williams recalled how when he was an active player, he used to get upset about former athletes giving wild takes on TV shows.

Afraid he might be doing the same thing, LouWill said, “You know what, I’m real enough to admit that I was wrong. I was absolutely wrong. I bumped my head and as a result Jokic went out and put up these gaudy, amazing numbers with a dub.”

"Yesterday I said Karl-Anthony Towns was more skilled than Nikola Jokic and I stood on it… I was absolutely wrong. I bumped my head." – @TeamLou23 "That's growth." – @ChandlerParsons "Proud of you buddy." – @MichelleDBeadle 🤣🤣🤣 ▶️ https://t.co/XsZwH9gAJP pic.twitter.com/VsiqtPkCW7 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 7, 2024

The performance of Jokic that forced Williams to change his opinion was against the OKC. In a winning cause, the Serbian dropped a stunning triple-double performance, putting up 23 points with 20 rebounds and 16 assists.

Williams had talked about how the Serbian doesn’t try to center the game around himself and allows his teammates to do better in his previous comment about KAT being more skilled. He had said, “Is KAT a more skilled guy? Absolutely. I think Jokic is more impactful [in] the way that he approaches the game. He doesn’t try to go out and be the best shooter…he tries to get the ball to the best shooter.”

“He puts guys in a position to be successful outside of himself. I think that’s what sets them apart.”

It must’ve been something more than a triple-double that made Williams backtrack because even before the OKC game, Jokic had had triple-doubles. The 29-year-old has been on a stellar run in the season so far, averaging a triple-double after eight games, 28.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 11 assists per game while shooting 53.2% from the field and 51.4% from the three-point line.

The Nuggets are 5-3 with a three-game winning streak at the moment. With his consistent performances, Jokic is once again in the middle of the MVP contenders’ list.