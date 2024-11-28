“Bunch of Front-Runners”: Anthony Edwards Claims Timberwolves are “Growing Apart” Amidst 4-Game Losing Streak

The Minnesota Timberwolves set a high standard for themselves last season by reaching the Western Conference Finals. It seems like they’re not only failing to live up to those standards, but are also crumbling under the pressure of it. After the recent loss against the Sacramento Kings, franchise centerpiece Anthony Edwards sounded off on the team’s mindset.

This was the fourth consecutive loss by the Wolves and Ant-Man wasn’t willing to mask his team’s flaws. He admitted that the team is “trash” at the moment and they are growing apart because of their “front-runner” attitude.

As per Chris Hine, the Wolves star asked the media what they wanted to know from him and without waiting for an answer, proceeded to launch a scathing criticism of the Minnesota side. Hine reported on X, “Anthony Edwards to the media. “Y’all wanna talk to me? (Yes.) What you wanna know, why we’re trash?” Proceeded to say the Wolves, including himself, look like a bunch of “front runners” right now.”

Ant said that all the hyping up and cheering is only limited to when they win games because whenever the team goes down “nobody say nothing.” He further said, “That’s the definition of a frontrunner. We as a team, including myself, we all was frontrunners tonight. It was some bullsh*t, for sure.”

The 23-year-old also expressed his disappointment in the internal issues that the team is going through. He said, “Not to the other team, but like internally we soft, like we can’t talk to each other. Just a bunch of little kids, just like we playing with a bunch of little kids.”

Ant added that they cannot afford to stay on this path for too long.

Edwards believes that the Wolves are living in their shell

Another major concern for Ant regarding his team is that the players don’t bring the feeling of a team into the locker room. He said that as soon as things get wrapped up, all of them rush back into their shell. He believes that this is creating problems for the team and everyone can see it.

Ant added, “However many of us it is, all 15, we go into our own shell and we’re just growing away from each other. It’s obvious. We can see it. I can see it, the team can see it, the coaches can see it.”

A lot of fans believe that this is a direct result of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade.

KAT used to be the glue for the team. He was the one to initiate conversations and often took the role of a leader through motivation. In his absence, the Wolves are struggling in more than just one aspect. Their defense has also been a headache for the franchise. Ant said that they’re still trying to figure out how to play better defense and they will continue to do so till they find a solution.