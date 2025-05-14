“Be Willing to Look Foolish”: Affion Crockett Uses Denzel Washington as an Example to Give ‘Actor’ Marshawn Lynch Important Advice

While athletes like Anthony Edwards and Jim Brown have successfully transitioned into acting, the path isn’t easy for most. Success on screen demands more than just a strong physique—a point Affion Crockett emphasized to Marshawn Lynch as he prepares for his role in the hit HBO series Euphoria.

Importantly, Affion Crockett, an accomplished American actor with credits in 93 films and TV shows, brought a wealth of experience to the conversation. He understands not only how to perform on set but also how to fully embody a character.

On the latest episode of Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch, Affion joined the show to offer advice to the former running back as he prepares for his upcoming role. During the interview, he emphasized the importance of character work, referencing a legendary actor to help Marshawn grasp what it truly means to step into someone else’s shoes.

“Look at Denzel, right? He’s one of the greatest that we’ve ever seen, especially for the black community,” Affion stated. “There’s always going to be a touch of his personality in every character. He’s always going to have that swag,” Crockett explained.

Meanwhile, it’s true what Affion pointed out to Marshawn. Denzel is one of the greatest actors ever, in part because of his personality that shines through in each role he plays. But ultimately, Affion alludes to the idea that Denzel lacks what every great actor lacks: the fear to put themselves out there.

“But, on top of that, for you specifically, because you have a distinct persona, everyone knows who you are. They know who Marshawn is, right? But be willing to look foolish. Meaning, don’t be afraid to play a character. Study dialects, like really go into being a whole other person. So, now you can really say, ‘Yo, I played a character.’”

By the end, Affion was telling Marshawn that he should be looking at the screen and not recognize it’s him. Furthermore, he said he shouldn’t be afraid to shave his head, put on glasses, or lose weight for a role. All things that the best, most dedicated actors do as well.

“It just depends on how connected you want to be to it,” Affion ended.

It was great advice coming from the actor, and Marshawn seemed open to it. Although he winced a bit and looked at his hair like it was his delicacy when Affion mentioned shaving his head. Regardless, he looked appreciative.

Marshawn Lynch’s Acting Career So Far

In case you didn’t know, Marshawn has already accumulated quite a decent amount of movie and TV appearances since retiring. He even has his own IMDb page that says he’s been credited in 24 different pieces of entertainment. Now, with a role in a hit series like Euphoria, if Marshawn performs well, it could open the door to some more serious roles.

Did you expect Lynch’s acting career to hit the ground running like it has once he retired? Most of us certainly didn’t. But in hindsight, with his charismatic persona and aura that he walks around with, it’s understandable. In a way, the former Super Bowl champ was destined for entertainment.