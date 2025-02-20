Burying The Hatchet With Kevin Garnett, Udonis Haslem Claims His Relationship With Paul Pierce Is Far Worse

June 3, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics power forward Kevin Garnett (5) battles for position with Miami Heat power forward Udonis Haslem (40) during the first half in game four of the Eastern Conference finals of the 2012 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The NBA has had its share of feuds over the course of its history, and one of the better ones in the past 15 years is the rivalry between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat. The two Eastern Conference rivals have met in the playoffs the last three seasons and in four of the last five, but their battles from the early 2010s are the stuff of legend.

Advertisement

Those teams straight-up did not like each other, and it really came out when they faced each other in the playoffs. On one side you had Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Rajon Rondo. On the other, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Ray Allen took the animosity to new heights when he left Boston to join Miami in 2012.

Udonis Haslem was part of those Heat teams, and he remembers how intense it was battling the Celtics. The rivalry even carried beyond the court, as Haslem has famously feuded with Garnett and Pierce even after their playing days were over.

On a recent episode of the Out the Mud podcast, Tony Allen asked Haslem about his relationship with his former rivals. Haslem said that although he and KG have put the past behind them when it comes to Pierce, there’s still work to be done.

“My beef ain’t even with KG, ’cause he said something the other day and I was like you know what? Me and KG cool. Paul, we gonna have to figure that out,” he said.

History of the Udonis Haslem-Paul Pierce Feud

According to Haslem, there are things you just don’t say to another man on the basketball court, and that applies whether you’re playing at the playground or in the NBA.

He implied that Pierce used to violate that rule, but what has really made their relationship untenable was Pierce’s reaction to Haslem having his jersey retired by the Heat just over a year ago.

Pierce implied on Instagram that Haslem hadn’t earned such an honor, saying “This one given bro, just saying.”

While it’s true that Haslem didn’t put up the stats that are typical of a player who would get his jersey retired, his leadership and importance in establishing “Heat Culture,” combined with his 20 years of service to the team, make him a special case.

Haslem at least seems open to repairing the fractured relationship, which is different than how he felt in 2023.

Udonis Haslem on his hate for the Celtics “I like Tatum, brown, but them old Mfers KG and Paul, I don’t f*ck with yall” “If I see yall in the grocery store its on, it can be aisle 7/11 around the cheese dip, all of its getting flipped over” That’s my captain! 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/CC89hULHmh — Heat Culture (@HeatCulture13) December 27, 2023

They say time heals all wounds, and hopefully, this appearance on Out the Mud can be the next step in bringing about some peace between these old warriors.