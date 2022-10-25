“Ben Simmons has Reverted to a Guy Who Forgot How to Play Basketball”: Skip Bayless Berates the Aussie Star for Fouling Out Yet Again

Oct 9, 2022; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) walks onto the court during introductions of the annual Practice in the Park at Brooklyn Bridge Park. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons put up 7 points, 3 rebounds, and 8 assists before getting fouled out against the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets played their first away game of the 2022-2023 season. Being hosted by the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum, Kevin Durant and co. were part of an action-packed battle.

A high-scoring bout that witnessed 6 ties and 6 lead changes, ended with Ja Morant’s boys grabbing a huge 134-124 win. In what was a first in NBA history, four players scored erupted for 35-point performances.

From Taylor Jenkin’s side, the backcourt pairing of Ja and Desmond Bane ended up recording 38 points each. Whereas, KD and Kyrie Irving went off for 37 points each.

For the third time in a row, Ben Simmons had an underwhelming outing.

Skip Bayless criticizes Simmons for complaining about the 6th foul

Coming off two horrific games, this clash was no different for the Australian. Scoring a season-high 7 points, Ben managed to record 3 rebounds, 8 assists, and a game-worst box plus-minus of -17, before getting fouled out.

Getting fouled out in two out of the Nets’ three clashes, Skip Bayless went on to attack Simmons for the same.

Ben Simmons has played 3 games this season. He’s fouled out in two of them. He has 17 points and 14 fouls this season. pic.twitter.com/XkPuMv8PgX — BlazersMuse (@statmuse) October 25, 2022

The “UNDISPUTED” analyst even went on to state how spellbound he was by hearing the lengthy guard complain about the last foul.

“I’m spellbound by it (the Nets postgame broadcast) because I couldn’t believe he (Ben) was sitting at the interview table, in front of the media to start with. And all he wants to talk about is how he got screwed on the last (6th) foul call. Number 1, its BS that you’re even bringing it up. You lost.”

“I saw one flash in one preseason game from Ben Simmons where he looked like Ben Simmons. Since then he’s reverted to a guy who forgot how to play basketball.”

.@RealSkipBayless on Ben Simmons fouling out 2nd time in 3 games: “I saw one flash in one preseason game from Ben Simmons where he looked like Ben Simmons. Since then he’s reverted to a guy who forgot how to play basketball.” pic.twitter.com/0Nds8Rcg3Y — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 25, 2022

“You can’t win a championship with Ben Simmons”: Shannon Sharpe

In the same segment of the episode, Shannon Sharpe also chimed in on the Ben Simmons topic.

Sharpe seemed rather confused as to why the 3-time All-Star would commit such a foul. Further, Shannon was pretty harsh with his comments when he stated that the NY-based franchise would not win a championship with Ben on the roster. The 54-year-old further attacked the former All-Defensive player for being the 2nd worst defender in the entire NBA.

.@ShannonSharpe sounds off on Ben Simmons following his 6th foul against Ja Morant: “You can’t win a championship with Ben Simmons. Of 126 qualified players, Ben has the 2nd-worst defensive rating in the NBA, 2nd to Kevin Durant. In 3 games, Ben has 17 points and 14 fouls.” pic.twitter.com/aaPzNJoru8 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 25, 2022

So far, the 2018 ROTY has averaged a shocking 5.7/6/7 in the first three games of his Nets stint. Calling his initial performance underwhelming would be a massive understatement.

While it is good news seeing KD and Kai perform like the superstars we know them to be, Ben Simmons needs to be fulfilling his role of being the perfect role player if he wants to help Brooklyn make a deep playoffs run.

