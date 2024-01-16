Who Is Charles Barkley’s Wife? Learning About ‘Inside the NBA’ Analyst’s Spouse Maureen Blumhardt

Since joining TNT’s Inside the NBA in 2000, Charles Barkley has been pivotal to the program’s success over the years. With time, the curiosity among the fans to learn more about the 60-year-old has risen as he gained popularity as an off-court personality. Despite that, only limited information is available about the Alabam-born’s personal life, especially about his wife, Maureen Blumhardt.

Barkley started dating the love of his life soon after entering the NBA as a first-round fifth-overall pick. They allegedly met around the mid to late 1980s while the power forward was representing the Philadelphia 76ers. Chuck married Blumhardt in 1989 before the couple welcomed their first only child, Christina later that year.

Throughout this period, their relationship rarely came into the public eye as they decided to maintain secrecy. In 1987 though, the situation changed for a bit as they agreed to an interview with PEOPLE over lunch under one condition. Blumhardt asked them to hide her name, citing how her family would dislike her dating a “76er with so much money he can have any woman he wants”.

This showcased her shrewd nature as she certainly helped the 6ft 6″ icon improve his game. One such instance took place during that interview as she wanted her love interest to surpass Michael Jordan later that night. “Are you going to outscore him tonight?” she asked, indirectly fueling the 1993 MVP’s motivation.

It further pointed out how Blumhardt possibly had positively impacted the career trajectory of the 11x All-Star. At the same time, her gentle demeanor must have helped him improve as a human being over the years. All in all, the NBA star found the love of his life soon after coming into the league as they tied the knot within a few years of dating.

What is the current status of her relationship with Charles Barkley?

They have been going strong for the past 35 years while still maintaining their distance as a couple from the public eye. By sharing the responsibilities, the couple raised Christina through thick and thin. To this day, they remain one of the handful of NBA couples to stay together while setting a benchmark for the others.

Barkley thus once revealed the secrets to the longevity of his marriage on The Colin Cowherd Podcast. “I think the main thing is she doesn’t judge me. She accepts me how I am. She is a great mother. I have learned that I want to be a great father,” he mentioned while reflecting on his relationship with Blumhardt.



As Barkley pursued excellence as a sports analyst, his spouse chose to contribute to society as a philanthropist. As an honorary member of Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, the 64-year-old aimed to help women achieve and sustain economic independence. Over the years, she has actively contributed to the Phoenix-based organization. In 2016, she even made an appearance at the annual gala of the foundation, displaying her support for the cause.

Thus, since the beginning of their journey, the couple has respected each other as individuals. Later, it even translated to them supporting each other in their career. With the bond remaining intact, the fans could only hope for an even longer and happier marriage.