“But I Just Came Here To Make Movies Though!”: 6th Year Laker LeBron James ‘Shuts Up’ His Doubters For Hating On His 2018 LA Move

It’s been five years since LeBron James made his move to Los Angeles. Even though the 6ft 9” superstar has found success during his stint with the Lakers, Bron is tired of naysayers criticizing him. Taking to Instagram, the King flexed an incredible achievement of his while shutting up all his detractors.

Advertisement

Back in 2018, when LeBron parted ways with the Clevland Cavaliers to join the Lakers, there were several analysts and enthusiasts who weren’t very amused with the decision. Charles Barkley was among the larger group of people who believed that Bron traveled to California to prepare for his post-retirement journey as a “Hollywood mogul”.

LeBron James made a massive contribution to the Lakers’ recent win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Leading his squad to a 107-95 victory, James recorded 35 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds. Lodging his 108th 30-point outing for the Lakers, LeBron James clapped back at his haters. Posting a photo of his stat line, James captioned his Instagram Story:

Advertisement

But I just came here to make movies though! Ain’t that what y’all said!?!?

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1726128976782111085?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

LeBron James has had an incredible stint with the Lakers

The move to LA has been a great one for LeBron James. Over these past five years, Bron made it to five more All-Star and All-NBA teams. Back in 2020, the King even led the Purple & Gold to a Championship, where he added another title and Finals MVP to his already stacked trophy cabinet. Ultimately, this past campaign, LBJ became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the process.

Apart from his success on the court, and off the hardwood, Bron has also benefited from moving to LA. Exploring his entrepreneurial side, there are many more opportunities in Hollywood. Being a smart businessman, LeBron has exploited the resources available to him and has become the only active player with a staggering $1 billion net worth.

During his tenure with the California side, LeBron did explore the film and media industry. Back in 2020, Bron and his partner founded SpringHill Company, an entertainment development and production company. Further, James also debuted in his first movie – Space Jam 2.

Advertisement

Say what you want to say about his decision, joining the Lakers has had several benefits for LeBron James.