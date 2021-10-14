Basketball

“If Kyrie Irving has to have the Covid-19 vaccine, New York Police Department (NYPD) too should get it”: BLM activist tangentially blames NYPD for not enforcing vaccine mandate as 16,000 cops stay unvaccinated

"If Kyrie Irving has to have the Covid-19 vaccine, New York Police Department (NYPD) too should get it": BLM activist tangentially blames NYPD for not enforcing vaccine mandate as 16,000 cops stay unvaccinated
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"Besides Kobe Bryant, LeBron James has the best work ethic I've seen": Former 2-time Olympic gold medalist raves about Lakers superstar's mentality and basketball IQ
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"If Kyrie Irving has to have the Covid-19 vaccine, New York Police Department (NYPD) too should get it": BLM activist tangentially blames NYPD for not enforcing vaccine mandate as 16,000 cops stay unvaccinated
“If Kyrie Irving has to have the Covid-19 vaccine, New York Police Department (NYPD) too should get it”: BLM activist tangentially blames NYPD for not enforcing vaccine mandate as 16,000 cops stay unvaccinated

Well-known and respected BLM activist Shaun King decried how New York City Police is exempt…