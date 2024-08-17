Caitlin Clark Addresses Taking On ‘Mayor’ Role Similar to Tyrese Haliburton at 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend

The WNBA has acknowledged Indianapolis’ vibrant fan culture by selecting the city to host the 2025 All-Star Weekend. The announcement ignited celebrations, but fans quickly turned their attention to one burning question: Will Caitlin Clark embrace a ‘mayor’ role in the city, similar to the one that her NBA counterpart, Tyrese Haliburton has taken on?

Amidst the rising buzz, the Indiana Fever rookie recently addressed the speculation during a press conference. With a lighthearted tone, she downplayed the notion of assuming such a prominent role.

“Oh gosh, no, I’ll be hiding”.

CC on if she wants to be the mayor of the All-Star Game, similar to how Tyrese Haliburton said he was the mayor during February’s festivities: “Oh gosh, no, I’ll be hiding.” In all seriousness, she says Indy is the best place to bring the All-Star Game next season. pic.twitter.com/Om6hziAKHN — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 16, 2024

The speculations stemmed from the Indianapolis hosted 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. During the event, Tyrese Maxey playfully called out the Indiana Pacers’ Haliburton upon arriving in the Eastern Conference All-Star dressing room, garnering widespread fan attention.

Despite assurances of less traffic, the 76ers guard found himself gridlocked on his way to Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Maxey jokingly voiced his frustration to Tyrese Haliburton, who raised his hands in mock surrender, claiming no control over the situation. Seizing the moment, the 76ers youngster couldn’t resist playfully teasing the Pacers star.

“You the Mayor. Tell them to move”.

“Whatsup with the traffic in Indy… you the Mayor!” – Maxey to Haliburton at #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/n6J6wNVFLF — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2024

Similarly, Clark had no intention of becoming the target of playful banter. After witnessing Haliburton’s experience, she was careful to avoid making any headline-grabbing commitments.

However, the Fever star still expressed her excitement about this upcoming event while pointing to its importance in the city. She showed confidence in the organization’s ability to make it a memorable experience for both players and fans. With a playful tone, she even discussed her desire to be part of the event at any cost.

“I’m very happy for our organization and our franchise and the city of Indianapolis… They are gonna do everything they can to make this All-Star the best there has ever been in the WNBA history… They are gonna spend a lot of time and resources to making it special to not only for the athletes but for the city and our fans. I’ll be here one way or another”.

That said, home fans would prefer to see their talisman in an All-Star kit rather than in the stands. To their delight, Clark’s impressive progress could make this a reality, especially after securing an All-Star spot in her debut season. With everything falling into place, the stage looked set for a memorable night in Indiana, possibly marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the WNBA.