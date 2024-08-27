Caitlin Clark Addresses “Tough Question” About Her Long Term Impact on Women’s Basketball

Despite being a rookie, Caitlin Clark is treated like a superstar on and off the court. The young guard is expected to deliver incredible performances every time she suits up to play for the Indiana Fever and is tasked with helping women’s basketball reach new heights. The limelight could overwhelm a lesser player, but not Clark, who’s enjoying playing in sold-out arenas.

During the post-game press conference following the Fever’s win over the Atlanta Dream, the rookie was asked what she envisions her long-term impact on the sport would be. The question stumped the 22-year-old at first but she gathered her thoughts and gave an eloquent answer, saying,

“That’s a tough question. I mean, I feel like I’m only 22 years old, but I only, I act like I’m 10, so I don’t know. I feel like I’m just a kid that plays basketball and has a lot of fun and for me coming into these arenas and these environments, I look around and it’s incredible. I don’t show up and expect these crowds. Sure, maybe you’ve gotten a little bit used to it, but for me, it really is something that’s really cool.

Clark’s ability to draw a crowd is unmatched in women’s basketball. Last year, the Fever averaged 4,067 fans per game. This year, the number has shot up to 16,956. Multiple WNBA teams have moved their games against Indiana to bigger venues in their cities to accommodate the massive surge in demand when the rookie is in town.

While most observers believe Clark is single-handedly responsible for the rise in the WNBA’s popularity, she refuses to take credit. She lauded her teammates and peers for playing their part in helping the game grow, saying,

“It gives me a lot of joy to just see the impact that I’ve been able to have. My teammates have been able to have, women’s basketball players all across the country have been able to have... There’s so much that can continue to improve and continue to get better and I hope I’m a part of that going forward.”

Clark is undoubtedly the face of women’s basketball. However, she hasn’t let the admiration inflate her ego. Instead, she props up the league and its stars every time she has the opportunity.

The maturity she displays when tackling difficult questions about her game, her impact on the sport, and her legacy is impeccable. The 22-year-old is the perfect ambassador to take the WNBA to the next level.