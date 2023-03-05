“Pretend I Don’t See Ja Morant’s Mess!”: Gilbert Arenas Advises Memphis Grizzlies to Not Hold Superstar Accountable For His Actions

Ja Morant is easily one of the best players in the world at the sport of basketball. So, it can be even more frustrating that he is endangering all that talent by what he is doing off the court. In fact, his actions may even prove earlier rumors to be in the right.

You see, off late, Morant and guns seem to be closely associated. Frankly, a bit too close for anybody’s comfort. And given how obviously wrong his actions are, many have been frustrated by his wrong-doings, wondering why he continues with this behavior.

After listening to all this clamor, Gilbert Arenas recently decided to provide some insight into the mind of the Grizzlies superstar. However, he didn’t finish his point before making perhaps one of his most controversial takes ever.

Gilbert Arenas talks about Ja Morant and his recent behavior

Ja Morant doesn’t come from a particularly rich family. To be clear here, they didn’t have extreme financial problems. Instead, they were simply a part of the middle class.

So, when Ja Morant suddenly went from that to being a millionaire, the transition may have proved a bit more difficult than it can often seem. And speaking on exactly this point, Gilbert Arenas shared his take on the Ja Morant situation.

“When we young, we do stupid sh*t… I’m the owner? … I’m gonna do what every owner does: pretend I don’t see it. Just grow up a little bit faster… You got to put Ja around somebody who’s been the same way and actually got out of it safely.”

My thoughts on the Ja situation… pic.twitter.com/10IvulN1h9 — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArena) March 2, 2023

Controversial doesn’t quite define it, does it? Sure, the point about it all coming too fast for Ja Morant is beyond valid. However, the point about the owner ignoring this, as true as it may be, still doesn’t look too great.

Frankly, for Morant’s sake, we hope that the Memphis Grizzlies’ owner doesn’t turn a blind eye to this behavior. After all, Morant is still young, just 23 years old. These are the formative years for any athlete.

If he simply gets his way, he may grow accustomed to it. However, if he is taught a vital lesson here, the young man may finally turn for the better, closing this chapter of his life in the process. Hopefully, that’s something Gilbert Arenas can help the young man out with.

Gilbert Arenas once brought guns into the Wizard’s locker room

As you’d expect, Ja Morant is hardly the first NBA player to be caught with firearms in their possession. No, there have been many, and arguably one of the most high-profile ones in history is Gilbert Arenas. In fact, he even pointed one at his then-teammate Javaris Crittenton.

If you’re interested in getting to know what happens next, just click right here. But now, due to that incident, Gilbert Arenas likely knows far more about this incident than most others ever will.

So, as controversial as the former player has been over the course of his life, perhaps Morant should take a few pages from him. It may even save his basketball career.

