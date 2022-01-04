“Trae Young dropped a 55-point double-double, a feat done by no other player ever”: Hawks MVP shatters numerous records with his unbelievable 56/14 performance against the Blazers

In the Hawks’ 136-131 loss to the Blazers, Trae Young put up a scintillating 56-point, 14-assists double-double performance. A feat only achieved by 5 players in NBA history.

This season, Trae Young has been on a tear. Even though he had a slow and shaky start to this 2021-2022 campaign, he found his rhythm and is now playing some of the best basketball of his career.

On Friday night, Young recorded a 35-point, 11-assists double-double, and managed to follow his sensational performance with a jaw-dropping 56-point outing. In the Hawks’ 131-136 loss to a Damian Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers, Ice Trae was simply unstoppable.

Seeing 37:24 minutes of action, Young recorded 56 points (career-high), 14 assists, and 4 rebounds on a super-efficient 65.4/58.3/100 shooting split. The 6-foot-1 sharpshooter also finished his career-best night with a team-high +/- of +10.

Trae Young left it all out there. Career-high 56 points. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/jx9aAXizOE — NBA (@NBA) January 4, 2022

Recording his 1st 50-point night of the season, the All-Star has managed to shatter several records.

Trae Young breaks several records with his mind-blowing 56-point performance

The shifty guard had 29 points and 9 assists in the half, making him the only player since 1996 to put up 2 such performances. Young also became the first player in the league since James Harden in 2016 to put up 50+ points and 14+ assists in a single game.

Trae Young has the most games with 29+ points and 9+ assists in the first half, since 1996. Trae Young (2x)

James Harden (1x)@TheTraeYoung ⭐️ #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/O5P7wvfODr — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) January 4, 2022

Recording his 16th straight 25-point game, Young has now tied Dominique Wilkins for the franchise record. And is the longest streak in the association currently. He has also joined LeBron James with the most number of 30-point games (15) this season.

Trae Young put up 29 points in the first half tonight, tying Dominique Wilkins for for the longest 25-plus scoring performances in franchise history (16). Young’s streak also leads the NBA this season. — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) January 4, 2022

With 40 such performances, the 23-year-old has surpassed Damian Lillard and Kevin Johnson, joining Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade with the 7th most number of 30-point and 10-assists games. He now needs only 4 more such performances to overtake Isiah Thomas for the 6th position on this list.

The Atlanta guard now joins the likes of Oscar Robertson, Michael Jordan, Tony Parker, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden as only the 6th player in history to record 55/10 in a single game. 2018’s #5 pick is the only player in league history to record 55+ points and 14+ assists in a single game.

The only player in NBA history to have 55+ points and 14+ assists in a single game 🥶@TheTraeYoung x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/7vgYHqHogM — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 4, 2022

The Atlanta guard overtakes Stephen Curry as the league leader in total number of points scored

As Stephen Curry scores merely 9 points, Trae (937) is now the new league leader in points scored. It won’t be surprising to see him replicate such a performance numerous times over the course of the season. Playing at an MVP level, Ice Trae has been averaging 28.4/9.5/3.9 so far. Undoubtedly, Young will make his 2nd ever All-Star appearance this season.