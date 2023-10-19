“Warriors Y’all Better Pay That Man”: Klay Thompson Gets Vote of Confidence From Gilbert Arenas as He Enters His $43.2 Million Year

October 13, 2023, Los Angeles, California, USA: Klay Thompson 11 of the Golden State Warriors during warmups prior to their preseason NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday October 13, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20231013_zaa_p124_011 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

Gilbert Arenas recently spoke out on the Klay Thompson contract issue. During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, Arenas sent a message to the Warriors front office about extending Klay’s expiring contract. Golden State Warriors have been one of the top teams when it comes to paying the luxury tax, but that might soon change with the new CBA rules. The dubs recently even signed Draymond Green to a new, 4-year/ $100 million contract this July.

With Draymond getting an extension, Klay wouldn’t be out of pocket to expect a big payday too. Klay has been at the core of all four of their Championship runs. Undoubtedly, one of the greatest, if not the greatest catch and catch-and-shoot players, Klay deserves a max, and he is right to do so. Currently, Mr. Game 6 is on an expiring, 5-year/ $189,903,600 contract.

Gilbert Arena has Thompson’s back

Agent Zero always has interesting takes, but his recent take on Klay’s contract is something we can all get behind. Gilbert, while talking on the subject of Klay’s expiring contract, said, “I have four rings. I have done it. You see my work ethic. You see this, we shouldn’t even be negotiating. But it’s never that easy “.

Gil’s reaction comes after shocking news from Adrian Wojnarowski. He captioned his post,

“@warriors [Warriors] yall better pay that man.” “I’m told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson extension in Golden State. They are both still apart on years and money, and there’s a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next summer without a deal.“

All the talk around whether Klay should get an extension or not is absolutely disrespectful. Klay is a four-time NBA Championship and possibly the second-best shooter the league has ever seen behind Stephen Curry. Not only has Klay sacrificed his whole career, playing beside a volume shooter like Steph, but has also sacrificed for other players like Kevin Durant and Jordan Poole.

Though many would point out that Klay got full payment while he was out rehabbing his two injuries, the argument is rather poor, considering how consistent and committed Klay has been since his return. Klay even made 301 threes last season, more than anyone in the league, even Stephen Curry.

Unlike players like Giannis, Harden, LeBron, and Westbrook, Klay doesn’t go around trashing his team and has always considered leaving the Warriors as the last resort. In a league where superstars change teams like clothes, Klay has shown a unique loyalty which is hard to find in players nowadays.

Klay wants to stay a ” Loyal”

With the Damian Lillard situation, we have seen what loyalty gets you in the league. But, Klay has been very vocal about his desire to only represent the Bay his entire Career. Klay even told the media, “It’d be so hard to envision myself in another uniform.”

