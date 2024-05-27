Caitlin Clark Dazzles in $475 ‘Barbie’ Blazer Ahead of 1st Matchup vs Kate Martin and LV Aces

The tunnel walk has turned into a runway for NBA and WNBA players. Every year we see some of the best fashion trends on athletes as they walk down the tunnel before games. The most recent to make her mark with a walk was #1 draft pick, Caitlin Clark. The Indiana Fever rookie turned eyes with her magenta blazer ahead of the game against the Las Vegas Aces.

According to a fan account, the 22-year-old pulled up to the game wearing a strong shoulder blazer by Frame in magenta color. The blazer is listed on the website for $475 and sold out. This could be another example of the CC effect because her outfit was an immediate hit on social media. Clark completed her look with relaxed straight cargo pants in magenta at $428 and a Stuart 100 strap pump in patent leather/black at $475.

Per the description, “Frame is a Californian fashion brand established in 2012 by Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede.” The brand prides itself on its signature tailoring, luxury leather, and quality cashmere. Clark looked stunning while making her tunnel walk before the game, but unfortunately, the on-court performance couldn’t match up to the off-court style.

The Fever ended up losing the game 80-99 to the Aces. Clark was restricted to eight points, five rebounds, and seven assists performance by the Aces defense. The defending champions on the other hand had several great performances for the night from A’Ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young. Despite the loss, Clark was a trending topic on the internet because of her dapper look.

Caitlin Clark is a fan favorite for her style as well

The golden phase of women’s basketball in the country is credited to Clark and her record-breaking stint with Iowa. Even though she couldn’t end her college career with an NCAA trophy, she stepped into the WNBA as an all-time NCAA legend. The 22-year-old was drafted by the Indiana franchise as the first overall pick. However, so far, the season hasn’t been good for the Fever as they have won only one game out of seven.

Regardless, fans are willing to give Clark her fair share of chances. In the meantime, the 22-year-old is steadily gaining the reputation of a style icon among the fans. Several dedicated social media accounts keep track of the outfits that she wears to the games. From her dresses, and shoes to her accessories, everything is analyzed and put on the internet for the fans to imitate. It’s amazing that in her rookie year, Clark has such a hold on the basketball community and is influencing people in more ways than one.