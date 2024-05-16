Here’s How You Can Get Your Hands on Kelsey Plum’s $4,100 Outfit

Kelsey Plum broke the internet with her pregame outfit ahead of the season opener for the Las Vegas Aces and their ring ceremony. The 29-year-old was draped in Alexander Wang from top to bottom and it was enough to put the internet in a chokehold for a while. Many saw the all-black, leather outfit as the beginning of her ‘Revenge Tour’ as the two-time WNBA Champion is going through the divorce process with NFL star Darren Waller.

Regardless, the value of her pregame outfit can’t be put inside a bracket as fans are in a frenzy to learn more about it. Kelsey wore a sleeveless cropped waistcoat in leather which cost $1,135, according to the Alexander Wang website.

She paired it up with low-waist crochet leather trousers priced at $1,820 and terrain lace-up knee-high boots that go for $680. Kelsey accessorized her look with yet another Alexander Wang product, a dome mini bucket bag which sells for $475.

Some of the other elements of her look were silver jewelry on her neck, wrists, and fingers and a pair of black-tinted sunglasses. The overall value of her Alexander Wang outfit that helped kickstart her WNBA season in style and on a high note is $4,110.

The reason many fans saw it as a calculated move was that she was recently in the headlines due to her impending divorce from Waller. Kelsey also shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram story last month regarding her divorce.

She wrote, “I’m devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it’s time to go.” It seems like with her pregame outfit, she announced to the world that she is ready to take back control of her life, and there couldn’t be a better way to do that without saying a word than to rock a luxury streetwear brand like Alexander Wang.

A brief history of Alexander Wang

The company is named after its 40-year-old founder who started it in 2007. Alexander Wang describes itself as “a world of luxury streetwear where opulence meets urban aesthetics.”

Through their extensive collection, they sell everything from hoodies, shirts, shorts, jeans, and shoes. While streetwear brands are abundant in the market, some elements set ‘Alexander Wang’ apart from the rest.

For over a decade, they have been a staple as the casual, yet luxury, brand that also caters to the soul of streetwear. The 40-year-old has built it from the ground up and the faith shown in the brand by Kelsey Plum is just another example of their vast credibility in the market.