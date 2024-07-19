Caitlin Clark Dazzles with $213K Worth Tiffany Bling at the WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet

Caitlin Clark’s pre-game outfits have caused quite a stir in recent times. From sleek Denim Jackets to eye-catching Fendi jumpsuits, her style quotient has been A-1 throughout the 2024 WNBA season. Naturally, the generational rookie was bound to hit the WNBA All-Star Orange carpet with a dazzling fashion package. And she didn’t disappoint.

As she was passing through the long line of photographers, the 22-year-old had to be reminded to stop for a while and strike a pose for the cameras. This prompted a brief interview with GQ Sports, where Clark Clark described her fashion choices for the night,

“So we got Versace shoes, Versace bag, Armani dress, Tiffany bracelets, necklace and then Cartier earrings. So that’s what we got.”

This brief overview sums up what she wore to the show. The beige-colored Armani Lurex short dress with stretch skirt and draping is retailing at $825. The glistening texture of the dress alongside its light weight provides both comfort and style. While the upper half of the dress is loose, the skirt and the draping are tight, giving it a remarkable contrasting touch.

While the Armani dress was indeed spectacular, Clark’s necklace was the real deal. She was rocking a Yellow Gold ‘Graduated Link Necklace’ by Tiffany with a price tag of $78k. Pave diamonds adorn the gold chain of the necklace, giving the item an enchanting touch.

Apart from the Tiffany necklace, she also wore four Tiffany ”T1 Diamond Hinged bracelets” collectively worth $135,600. The $18k gold is fitted with an incredible streak of round diamonds, with the brand’s “T” moniker giving a brilliant touch-up in the middle. Overall, her Tiffany jewelry is worth $213k!

Apart from the alluring jewels, her Versace high heels shoes also created a terrific impression. These Versace ”Gianni Ribbon Slingback Pumps 85 mm” are currently retailing at $895. The stiletto heels along with the slingback strap are fitted with a Medusa bow at the front, which makes for a sensational design. These heels go well with the white Versace bag, blending brilliantly with the overall theme.

Therefore, Caitlin Clark once again proved that she has impressive fashion taste. She brought an extravagant collection to the Orange Carpet which turned numerous heads.