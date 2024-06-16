Caitlin Clark Reaches the Stadium in a $2350 Jacket Ahead of Angel Reese Matchup

While she has captured immense attention through her top-notch game, Caitlin Clark’s fashion sense is also making a lot of noise. The Indiana Fever star has developed a special interest in Denim designs. In her latest style statement, Clark rocked a special Denim jacket before the game today against the Chicago sky.

In a clip posted by ClutchPoints, the 22-year-old can be seen entering the Fever’s home arena Gainbridge Fieldhouse wearing a Denim jacket, a pair of jeans complimenting the jacket, and black goggles that gel with the look brilliantly.

As she was being filmed, Clark gave a beaming smile and looked comfortable in her well-rounded fit. Upon some digging, it was found that she was rocking Prada’s Denim Blouson Jacket.

Currently, the jacket is retailing at $2,350. As per Prada’s official website, the jacket aims to exude a vintage feel while its logo on the back of the jacket also enhances its style quotient.

Angel Reese vs Caitlin Clark. The much anticipated rematch between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky takes place today🍿 (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/PpiNGcfZFU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 16, 2024

This was a big moment for Clark before she faced Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky for the second time this season. She wanted to ensure that she brought out a fire fit to mark the occasion. Interestingly, she also rolled out a denim drip during their previous clash.

Clark wore a jumpsuit which is called “Berraquera Cutout Denim Jumpsuit US 4-Navy” and is retailing at $620. This navy-colored jumpsuit is the work of renowned designer Andres Otalora who drew inspiration from his native country Colombia’s tropical landscape.

During their first encounter, her Fever defeated the Sky 71-70 as Clark collected 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists. This was a huge win as the Fever collected their first victory at home after repeated failures. It was extra special for the Fever rookie since it came against Reese, who has been her nemesis since the college days.