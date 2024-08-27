Caitlin Clark Dons $990 Outfit Including Limited Edition Nike Dunks as Fever Take Down Dream

The Indiana Fever gave their playoffs push a serious boost after defeating the Atlanta Dream 84-79 at Dream’s home floor Gateway Center Arena. Caitlin Clark put together yet another show, finishing with an impressive 19 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block. However, it wasn’t just her on-court game that turned heads. Her pre-game style statement stood out too.

Before the game, CC walked down the tunnel of Gateway Center Arena in a sporty outfit, highlighted by her Nike Dunks.

She wore a Nike Sportswear Destroyer Women’s Cropped Canvas Jacket. The white cropped jacket has full sleeves while the three huge buttons in the middle section provide flexibility.

It can be unbuttoned while wearing other interior clothing or can function as a standalone jacket as well. It is worth $250.

The Fever rookie paired it with Victoria Beckham’s Mia high-rise wide-leg jeans. The blue color of the jeans went perfectly with the white cropped jacket. The denim textile coupled with a high-rise cut gave the jeans both a funky and sporty look. The price of the jeans is $590.

Caitlin's tunnel fit for the matchup vs Atlanta Dream pic.twitter.com/6Sk7yHH57d — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) August 27, 2024

The sneaker choice was naturally going to tend towards the whitish theme of the outfit. However, Clark displayed a peculiar style in this case. She sported The Clot x Nike Dunk Low What The shoes. But the sneakers on either foot had different designs.

While one of them was predominantly white and black, the other shoe was a mix of white and pink. The average cost of these sneakers is $150, but they are a limited edition.

The overall cost of CC’s pre-game fit amounts to $990, which is not expensive compared to her recent choices. A few days ago she rocked a dazzling $2,070 three-piece outfit on Maya Moore’s jersey retirement night. It implies that the Fever guard doesn’t shy away from bringing different components to her style quotient.

She has donned partywear clothing at times, usually opting for her go-to three-piece style. But her tendency to select a casual look can’t be overlooked either.

Earlier in the season, Clarke was obsessed with Denim overalls. But then she gradually showed that she appreciates all sorts of fabrics. Her pre-game fits have garnered widespread attention and there are dedicated fan pages archiving her wardrobe choices.