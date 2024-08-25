Caitlin Clark Fashioned $2,070 Outfit as Fever Faced Lynx on Maya Moore’s Jersey Retirement Night

The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Indiana Fever 90-82 yesterday to capture their sixth straight win at Target Center. The Lynx showed up in a big way to commemorate the jersey retirement ceremony of their 4x champ, Maya Moore. Caitlin Clark had another terrific game on the road as she notched 23 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds. But she couldn’t ruin the night for the Minnesota side.

Advertisement

It was a special occasion for Clark too, because Moore has been one of her basketball idols since childhood. Unsurprisingly, the Fever rookie marked the event with a special pre-game outfit. She wore an all-black three-piece suit.

The 22-year-old donned a sleek Golden Laureen Wool Gabardine Boyfriend Tuxedo Jacket by Golden Goose. It carries a price tag of $1100.

The full sleeves of the jacket gave her an exciting formal look. The multiple big black buttons and two side flap pockets fill up the jacket perfectly.

Apart from that, CC rocked a Dean Compact Knit Bra by A.L.C. The strapless bra is made up of rayon fabric and fits well with the tuxedo jacket. It is worth $175. Clark’s open-buttoned tuxedo jacket before the game showed a section of the bra, making it an incredible one-two punch.

Meanwhile, she wore Trish Low Rise Embellished Baggy Jeans by Alice+Olivia. They are worth $795.

These shiny wide-legged jeans come with an extra baggy fit, providing a vibrant touch to the whole outfit. The total cost of the three apparel pieces amounts to $2,070.

After dazzling with the all-black outfit before entering Target Center, Clark gave a fitting tribute to Moore through her pre-game warmup t-shirt. She proudly put on a Maya Moore-themed T-shirt with the Lynx legend’s name alongside her #23 in the middle.

This was a memorable night for Clark because she has repeatedly highlighted the role of Moore in shaping her basketball journey. As she was growing up, the rookie guard went to many Lynx games while always seeking a chance to get Moore’s autograph.

In March, during an interview with ESPN two months before the WNBA draft, Clark hailed Moore when the 2013 Finals MVP made a surprise appearance. The then Iowa Hawkeyes guard let out a huge scream in excitement after seeing her childhood inspiration

Thus, Moore was essential in paving the way for Clark’s rise to stardom in the women’s hoops scene. It is fitting that she witnessed her hero’s #23 go up in the rafters.