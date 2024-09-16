Caitlin Clark Draws Kelsey Plum Comparisons After “Launching” Mini-Basketballs Into the Stands

The Indiana Fever wrapped up their final regular season home game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a narrow 110-109 victory over the Dallas Wings. Despite Caitlin Clark’s outstanding 35-point performance for the winning team, post-game conversations were filled with surprising comparisons between her and Kelsey Plum.

Advertisement

The Fever secured a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 with a 20-19 ongoing record. The franchise was consequently in a celebratory mood following their latest victory. The players gathered near the courtside to share the joy with the home crowd. As a gesture of appreciation, they threw signed mini-basketballs into the stands. Clark, the orchestrator of this success, stole the spotlight. She began sending the merchandise soaring into the second tier with impressive accuracy.

Caitlin Clark absolutely launching some merch into the crowd pic.twitter.com/bZGm4Dg9Uh — Taka Kauri (@takamaikauri) September 15, 2024

Shortly after the footage of Clark‘s throws surfaced, WNBA fans began comparing them to the iconic moment from Plum‘s 2017 rookie year. At that time, the Las Vegas Aces star had made headlines for tossing a T-shirt deep into the stands. Her throw had remarkably reached a fan seated about 70 feet away from the court in the upper section of Freeman Coliseum.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by playmakerw (@playmakerw)

The WNBA fans took to X to share their opinions. One fan humorously suggested that Clark might have been trying to outdo Plum’s iconic throw.

Going after another Kelsey Plum record — Irritated_Philosopher (@IrritatedPhilo1) September 15, 2024