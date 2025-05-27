Russell Westbrook Comments on Kelsey Plum’s Tunnel Fit Despite Acknowledging Shifting Fashion Trend in the NBA

May 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) runs down the court after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half during game one of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Russell Westbrook’s impact on the NBA is far greater than simply the basketball court. His style has transcended the sport, as his fashion choices have garnered international commentary. The 2016-17 MVP was one of the originators of extravagant pre-game outfits. He is one of the most qualified to speak on fashion within the sport. WNBA star Kelsey Plum caught his attention amidst the shifting trend of tunnel fits in the NBA.

The Denver Nuggets guard is one of the biggest advocates of rocking high fashion ahead of NBA games. He has turned the tunnel into a personal model runway, which has led many other players, such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Haliburton, and others, to follow suit.

One of Westbrook’s biggest mantras when it comes to fashion is taking a risk. As a result, back in 2015, he revealed that he is the best-dressed player in the NBA, but could also be the worst. Times have changed, and players don’t take the same risks that Westbrook does.

“Lately, more and more players have been swapping out high-fashion tunnel fits for cozier, less flashy looks,” Westbrook said on his Beehiv blog. “I still love to show up in an outfit that expresses my full creativity.”

Plenty of players don’t put as much effort into their outfits before NBA games. The majority of players show up to games wearing their team’s merch or a tracksuit. Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is infamous for showing up to games in casual wear.

On the other hand, Westbrook walks his talk as he tallied a few standout fashion choices during the 2025 NBA playoffs. One of his most notable outfits involved a historical piece which once belonged to fashion icon Andre Leon Talley.

Since there is a lack of creativity in fashion in the NBA, Westbrook loves it when he sees players boldly step out. Los Angeles Sparks star Kelsey Plum is one of four basketball players who caught Westbrook’s attention in the past week.

Plum’s outfit featured an oversized cream suit. She wore a striped dress shirt along with a tie, which she tucked into her pants. She topped the stylish appearance with a pair of black sunglasses, a black handbag, and a pair of burgundy heels.

Westbrook’s comments were simple but filled with admiration. “This is a great look for Kelsey, and just a great suit overall,” Westbrook proclaimed. The other players he gave recognition to are Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally, Sparks forward Rickea Jackson, and New York Knicks forward P.J. Tucker.

Players such as Westbrook are a dying breed both on and off the court. No matter how much trends in fashion change, Westbrook will stay true to himself.