Caitlin Clark Expresses Her Love For Kobe Bryant’s Shoes At WNBA All-Star

The WNBA All-Star event connected the two worlds. The league’s megastar rookie, Caitlin Clark, showered love for the signature shoes of Kobe Bryant. In the process, she expressed her admiration for the late NBA legend, warming the hearts of basketball fans everywhere.During her latest press conference, the 22-year-old couldn’t contain her excitement while discussing Kobe’s shoes.

Following this, she lauded the efforts of his widow, Vanessa, and the rest of the family in upholding his legacy. Showcasing her gratitude toward them, Clark mentioned,

“I’m a Kobe person, everybody knows that. Like, it’s the best shoe, it’s not even close…Obviously just to wear his shoes, obviously what Vanessa and their family have done, and continuing his legacy with his shoes… So, I feel very lucky and fortunate to not only represent Nike but also their entire family”.

Her comments surfaced shortly after Vanessa Bryant recently displayed support for the rookie. Clark’s words strengthened her bond with the Bryant household while highlighting her renowned admiration for Kobe.

After all, the NBA icon’s signature shoes have been a constant companion for the Indiana Fever star throughout her journey. During last year’s Big 10 Conference, for example, she wore the Nike Kobe 6 Protro Reverse Grinch while squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies. This decision paid off as she registered 44 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists while leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to an 80-76 win.

The Golden Goose’s latest declaration failed to surprise the seasoned basketball followers. Instead, it prompted them to look back at one of the biggest highlights of her career to this day.

Caitlin Clark reminisced about Kobe Bryant after her first WNBA victory

Since coming into the league, the youngster had to fight an uphill battle to make a name for herself. Yet, her initial efforts often fell short. Eventually, Clark earned her first-ever WNBA win during the Fever’s hard-fought 76-71 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Following this, interest grew in Kobe’s influence on Clark’s performance, given her admiration for his shoes. In response, Clark shared how the Black Mamba inspired her.

“I guess that’s just the mentality you have to have as a competitor. It’s just, you want those moments, you embrace those moments when your team needs a big shot. I was able to create a little separation and get the shot off”.

This bond is likely to stay intact throughout her career. That said, it has put immense pressure on Clark’s shoulders to carry forward Kobe’s legacy. The question is whether she can meet these expectations in the coming years while building her legacy.