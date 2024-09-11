Caitlin Clark Is “The Absolute Truth,” Says WNBA Legend Cynthia Cooper, Praises Her Crafty Moves

Since Caitlin Clark made it to the league, she is constantly achieving impressive feats. Cynthia Cooper is one of many individuals to be left in awe of the rookie’s production. The WNBA legend lauded the Indiana Fever rookie, but not before she revealed the importance of the older players in the league embracing the younger players.

The actions of the veteran have been supporting the narrative that the older players are jealous of her. However, Cooper believes that there needs to be a better relationship between the older players/legends and the youngsters. This improved relation will help the youngsters to avoid making the mistakes as the players before them did. As a result, the league would benefit and soar.

“It’s so incredibly important (for older legends to embrace younger players) we have to bridge that gap between what’s going on today and what we experienced. It will help the younger generation to know our experiences so that they don’t make the same mistakes and we continue to soar and grow as a league,” Cooper said on Mark Jackson’s podcast.

The four-time WNBA champ went off-topic in the middle of her statement and revealed to be impressed with Clark’s production from the Fever-Wings contest. Recollecting how the sharpshooting guard recorded a 28-point, 12-assist double-double, the Hall of Famer regarded the rookie as “the absolute truth”.

“Caitlin Clark 28 and 12, winning on the road… The absolute truth.”

Dynamic duo Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell lead the @IndianaFever to their 4th straight win! CC: 28 PTS | 12 AST | 4 REB | 5 3PM

KM: 36 PTS | 6 REB | 5 3PM Fever are currently 3rd in the East

pic.twitter.com/swnGPTlYUB — NBA (@NBA) September 1, 2024

Further, the 61-year-old coach also broke down CC’s game – shedding light on her abilities beyond shooting the rock accurately. Considering the level that she’s been performing at, Cooper considered the crafty 22-year-old as one of the best players in the league.

“She’s not just a three-point shooter. She’s a great passer, not a mediocre passer, not so-so, she is a great passer. But also she’s crafty. She’s just a rookie. That level of greatness, that level of play on a consistent basis as a rookie puts you up in the upper line of any league, definitely the W.”

Cooper seems to be going gaga over Clark’s display. Averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game, the frontrunner for the 2024 ROTY award is having the best rookie campaign in league history. She’s on track to lead the franchise to potentially finish with more than 20 wins for the first time since the 2012 season, apart from helping the Fever clinch a playoff berth after a seven-year drought.