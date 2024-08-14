Caitlin Clark Opens Up About Joining Unrivaled League With Angel Reese and Breanna Stewart

Team WNBA guard Caitlin Clark (22) moves the ball against USA Women’s National Team forward Breanna Stewart (10) during the 2024 WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In the past, WNBA fans had to wait nearly seven months to see their favorite players in action as the league only runs from May to October. However, that won’t be the case next year. The best women’s basketball players will compete in Unrivaled, a new three-on-three league that will debut in 2025. Top WNBA stars have already committed to playing in it, but Caitlin Clark is yet to sign up.

Advertisement

The Fever star’s presence would provide a massive boost to Unrivaled’s popularity, as she is among the biggest WNBA stars. The league’s co-founder and Lynx star Napheesa Collier has hinted that at least four rookies will play in the new tournament.

Angel Reese has already confirmed her participation. However, Clark is still on the fence. When asked whether she was considering playing in Unrivaled, the young guard said,

“You know, honestly, I’m just focused on this right now. One thing at a time. Can’t always be moving on to the next, my focus is right here.”

Caitlin Clark didn’t give any hints on if she’s going to join Unrivaled this offseason: “I’m just focused on this right now, one thing at a time.” Co-founder Napheesa Collier said there will be (at least) four rookies in the new league, including Sky rookie Angel Reese. pic.twitter.com/zia6nnbvEs — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 13, 2024

Unrivaled is Collier and WNBA icon Breanna Stewart’s brainchild. The three-on-three basketball league will have six teams of five players, a team manager, a head coach, and an assistant coach. It’s aiming to bring some groundbreaking changes to women’s basketball. A statement on the league’s website reads,

“The league is also setting a record with the highest average salaries in women’s sports history. All 30 initial players will receive equity ownership.”

Unrivaled wants to end the WNBA stars’ need to play overseas during the offseason to make ends meet. Players spending months away from their families to play basketball is not only physically and mentally tasking, but also potentially dangerous, as Brittney Griner learned firsthand.

The league’s inaugural season is set to tip off in January 2025 in Miami and has already filled 11 out of 30 roster spots. There’s still plenty of time left for Clark to make her decision.

For now, her sole focus is on the Fever. They are in a good spot in the standings and will likely finish in the top eight. The guard wants to lead her team to a playoff run in her debut season.

The Rookie of the Year award frontrunner won’t make any announcements about her participation in Unrivaled until the end of the WNBA season. Collier and Stewart will undoubtedly be ecstatic if the guard signs up. However, they’ll have to wait a while before learning whether she’d participate in their ambitious venture.