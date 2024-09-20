Caitlin Clark Potentially Teaming Up with Paige Bueckers on Fever Earns Comparison to Peyton Manning’s Colts

The Indiana Fever are set to make their first WNBA playoff appearance since 2016. In a single season, they have changed the direction of their franchise, thanks to the inclusion of Caitlin Clark in the 2024 Draft. However, the sudden improvement may hurt the organization more down the line.

Former All-Star Jeff Teague took to his ‘Club 520 Podcast’ to discuss his thoughts on the Indiana Fever potentially drafting Paige Bueckers. He said,

“They really f****d it up though. They should’ve been sad, could’ve got one more piece. They would’ve got the number one pick again. Put Paige [Bueckers] at the 2.”

Paige Bueckers hasn’t played a minute in the WNBA but is already a superstar. She’s set to play her final collegiate season with UConn. The 22-year-old is expecting an exciting WNBA season after being sidelined with injury for a long period.

The extra year in college she decided to stay gave the Fever the possibility to draft her. But Indiana’s strong showing this season will ensure that they don’t have a high pick next season.

Teague claimed that the Fever drafting Bueckers would’ve been the most buzz the state of Indiana had since the famous Indiana Colts trio rocked the city. “Caitlin Clark and Paige, this would’ve been the most turnt sh*t since Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James, and Marvin Harrison,” the 2021 NBA Champion said.

The trio of co-hosts are all Indiana natives, who experienced the dominance from the aforementioned Colts trio.

That stellar core of the Colts spent seven seasons together and made six postseason appearances while boasting a 70-25 record.

Teague proclaimed the addition of Paige would’ve formed a big three alongside Clark and Aliyah Boston in Indiana, which would’ve had the same effect on the city.