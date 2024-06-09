mobile app bar

Caitlin Clark Rocks $745 Outfit Enroute Historical Night at Capital One Arena

Sourav Bose
Published

Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The recent matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics paved the way for a historical night at Capital One Arena. And the magnetic presence of Caitlin Clark undoubtedly had a major role to play in this. Much to the crowd’s delight, the 22-year-old rookie came prepared for this moment, mesmerizing them with her fashion sense.

The pre-game outfit of the Iowa-born made the headlines during her entrance to the arena. After impressing the WNBA fans with her stylish looks in the last few weeks, Clark capitalized on the momentum with her latest complementary fits.

The youngster embraced the New York-based fashion brand Tibi’s collections for this occasion. She paired the company’s $150 worth of Ribbed T-shirt Cropped Tank with their $595 priced grey moon-colored Oliver Cotton Stretch Tricotine Stella Pant.

The Fever star applied the finishing touch to this $745 outfit by matching it with Nike Air Force 1 Low. She wore this signature shoe line’s 2020 release Cactus Plant Flea Market White, priced originally at $130. However, the resellers often value this product at over $500, adding further volume to her unique fashion style.

This array of collections was bound to impress the viewers, and it did so marvelously. So much so that a fan account even uploaded an image of her entrance to the arena on Instagram while providing a short breakdown of her outfit.

Shortly after this, the spotlight shifted to her on-court presence as a mind-boggling 20,333 fans attended the game. As per commentator Tyler Byrum on X (formerly Twitter), this sold-out crowd paved the way for the highest-attended game in the WNBA in the last 17 years. Additionally, the clash became the 5th highest attended one in the league’s regular season history and 7th highest overall.

Without probably even understanding the significance of this night, Clark shouldered the responsibility of entertaining the sea of people. Registering a career-high 30 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals, she spearheaded an 85-83 away victory for her franchise. It once again showcased her ability to rise to the occasion, justifying the fan interest in her endeavors.

So, Clark is certainly turning into a heartthrob for the WNBA followers over time. They expect great things whenever she steps on the court. However, the youngster has taken it up a notch by constantly remaining at the center of the news by making her style a talking point as well. With tunnel fits becoming an essential part of WNBA culture, Caitlin Clark’s popularity can only rise if she keeps her style immaculate off court as well.

