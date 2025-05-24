Caitlin Clark Reveals Discussions With Tyrese Haliburton While Facing Defensive Coverages Similar to Pacers Star

Both the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever are rising to prominence at the same time, but that’s no coincidence. Each franchise boasts a top young playmaker who is transforming the state’s basketball future. Caitlin Clark may very well be the next face of the WNBA, while Tyrese Haliburton is on the verge of leading his squad to the NBA Finals. Both teams frequently show their support for one another, and their stars are known to do the same.

The All-Star guard explained in a pregame press conference that she and the Pacers star are in a group chat together and constantly bounce ideas off of each other. She said the two often collaborate on taking down defensive schemes because they face similar expectations and defensive pressure from opponents.

After acknowledging Hali’s shoutout to the Fever following the Pacers’ thrilling Game 2 victory over the Knicks, Clark had high praise for the way Haliburton combats opponents as his team’s offensive centerpiece. She also discussed the similar defensive obstacles they both encounter.

“Teams do the same thing to [Haliburton]. They take the ball out of his hands early in transition. He says the same thing, it’s just a fine balance of finding that and working with your teammates and helping them understand,” Clark said before the Fever’s matchup against the New York Liberty.

“But like, he plays out of early drags, he plays out of ball screens. That’s why he’s really good.”

Clark pointed out how difficult it is for teams to completely shut down Haliburton, considering his prowess as both a scorer and a passer. Known for the same in the W, Clark understands what Hali has to deal with probably better than anyone. “It’s just really, really hard to guard with the weapons around him,” she continued.

With the target that has been placed on her back since she entered the league, Clark appreciates having a confidant and friend who can grasp her growing pains. “[Haliburton’s] first of all, one of my very good friends, but also it’s nice to just be able to talk basketball,” she shared after discussing the similarities between the Fever and Pacers.

It would take quite a season for the second-year Fever guard to match the success of the Pacers this season. But no one expected Haliburton’s squad to be competing for an NBA Finals berth either. The Fever has made impactful additions, and the their talented young core has grown considerably, so it wouldn’t be the craziest thing to see Clark’s team make a deep playoff run this year.