Caitlin Clark Shows Up to Fever’s Stadium in $620 Jumpsuit Ahead of Face-Off Against Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark is not only raising the WNBA’s viewership numbers in her rookie season, but she is also doing wonders for the league’s style quotient. Her fashion choices have attracted many eye-balls and she seems determined to stay on top in her drip game. This time she has stolen the show by rocking an outfit crafted by Colombian Designer Andres Otalora. Before the game against the Chicago Sky, the Indiana Fever guard rocked a denim jumpsuit named “Berraquera Cutout Denim Jumpsuit US 4-Navy”.

Advertisement

The Indiana Fever just defeated the Angel Reese-led Chicago Sky 71-70 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Clark came to the game at Indiana’s home fortress in the beautiful jumpsuit that is retailing at $620.

It has been stitched out of dark denim tencel. Otalora mirrored the design of the jumpsuit after the luxurious tropical landscape in his home country of Colombia.

Apart from the appealing open-back jumpsuit, the 22-year-old hooper also rocked a vintage gym bag by Prada which gave an apt touch to the Navy scheme. An Instagram handle named ‘Caitlin Clark Style‘ posted pictures of the former Iowa Hawkeyes superstar showing off her fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitlin Clark Style (@caitlinclarkstyle)

She wore this summer-friendly outfit before her 11-8-6 performance in the thrilling victory against the Chicago Sky. It marks another chapter in her remarkable rivalry with Angel Reese. The two hoopers have had some memorable tussles since their showdown in the 2023 NCAA Final.

The Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark Rivalry

During their NCAA career, Reese and Clark clashed against each other in four instances. Reese’s LSU Tigers came on top in three of these battles. Their rivalry came to the fore during the 2023 NCAA Finals when Reese enabled the Tigers to triumph over the Hawkeyes. During the 102-83 win, Bayou Barbie put up 15 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and a block.

Meanwhile, CC stacked 30 points and 8 assists but committed 6 turnovers. The NCAA All-Time Leading Scorer would exact revenge just a year after the Finals humiliation. They battled it out in the Elite Eight this year where the Hawkeyes carved out a 94-87 win. Clark rose to the occasion and put up 41 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, and a block.

On the other hand, Reese had 17 points, 20 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.