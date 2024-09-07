Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Picks on her for Not Winning Fever’s Halfcourt Shot Contest Yet Again

Caitlin Clark’s limitless shooting range has made her one of the most popular hoopers in the current era. There is no doubt that she is the best three-point shooter in the WNBA in just her rookie season. However, it seems like half-court shots aren’t her specialty yet.

This has left her boyfriend Connor McCaffery disappointed. But at the same time, has also has given him ammunition to pull her leg.

Indiana Fever have been holding half-court shot contests after shootarounds throughout the season. Fever guard Grace Berger has been back-to-back winner over CC in the most recent ones.

Fever’s official Instagram handle uploaded a clip of Berger nailing a three-point shot with the caption, “back-to-back! @graceberger_ wins the halfcourt shot contest today after shootaround.”

McCaffery was at a loss for words after learning that his partner has once again lost the contest. He tagged her and wrote, “… @caitliclark22”.

Last week as well, he reminded Clark that she is falling behind in these half-court contests.

Fever’s official handle had uploaded a clip of Clark’s thunderous backcourt partner Kelsey Mitchell winning the contest. McCaffery took to the comments section and called out CC not being up to the task for the contest.

He tagged his partner and wondered, “You have u ever won this @caitlinclark22.” CC took exception to this, replying “shut up.”

As a fierce competitor, she obviously doesn’t like falling short in a long-range contest. But her exchange with McCaffery sums up the close bond between them.

Their banter regarding these shots have really started to amuse fans.

In July, when she wished him a happy birthday, Clark acknowledged his tremendous companionship. But she also reminded him that he falls short in shooting contests against her.

The two have been dating since April 2023 and made their relationship official in August 2023. McCaffery was a part of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ men’s team from 2017 to 2023. Therefore, Clark met him during his last few days in college as she mounted an NCAA finals run.

But the Hawkeyes connection was just the beginning. After being together in Iowa City last year, they reunited in Indiana as McCaffery is a team assistant with Fever’s NBA counterpart, the Indiana Pacers.

As a result of his job with the Pacers, he missed his partner’s WNBA debut. But he has been one of her biggest supporters nonetheless.