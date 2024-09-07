mobile app bar

Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Picks on her for Not Winning Fever’s Halfcourt Shot Contest Yet Again

Shubham Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Connor McCaffery Picks on her for Not Winning Fever’s Halfcourt Shot Contest Yet Again

Credits: USA Today Sports and Instagram

Caitlin Clark’s limitless shooting range has made her one of the most popular hoopers in the current era. There is no doubt that she is the best three-point shooter in the WNBA in just her rookie season. However, it seems like half-court shots aren’t her specialty yet.

This has left her boyfriend Connor McCaffery disappointed. But at the same time, has also has given him ammunition to pull her leg.

Indiana Fever have been holding half-court shot contests after shootarounds throughout the season. Fever guard Grace Berger has been back-to-back winner over CC in the most recent ones.

Fever’s official Instagram handle uploaded a clip of Berger nailing a three-point shot with the caption, back-to-back! @graceberger_ wins the halfcourt shot contest today after shootaround.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Indiana Fever (@indianafever)

McCaffery was at a loss for words after learning that his partner has once again lost the contest. He tagged her and wrote, @caitliclark22”.

Last week as well, he reminded Clark that she is falling behind in these half-court contests.

Fever’s official handle had uploaded a clip of Clark’s thunderous backcourt partner Kelsey Mitchell winning the contest. McCaffery took to the comments section and called out CC not being up to the task for the contest.

He tagged his partner and wondered, “You have u ever won this @caitlinclark22.” CC took exception to this, replying “shut up.”

As a fierce competitor, she obviously doesn’t like falling short in a long-range contest. But her exchange with McCaffery sums up the close bond between them.

Their banter regarding these shots have really started to amuse fans.

In July, when she wished him a happy birthday, Clark acknowledged his tremendous companionship. But she also reminded him that he falls short in shooting contests against her.

The two have been dating since April 2023 and made their relationship official in August 2023. McCaffery was a part of the Iowa Hawkeyes’ men’s team from 2017 to 2023. Therefore, Clark met him during his last few days in college as she mounted an NCAA finals run. 

But the Hawkeyes connection was just the beginning. After being together in Iowa City last year, they reunited in Indiana as McCaffery is a team assistant with Fever’s NBA counterpart, the Indiana Pacers.

As a result of his job with the Pacers, he missed his partner’s WNBA debut. But he has been one of her biggest supporters nonetheless.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

linkedin-icon

Shubham Singh is an NBA Journalist at SportsRush. He found his passion in Writing when he couldn't fulfil his dream of playing professional basketball. Shubham is obsessed with box scores and also loves to keep track of advanced stats and is, particularly, fond of writing CoreSport analytical pieces. In the league, his all time favorites were 80s Bad Boys, Pistons, while Dennis Rodman and his enthralling rebounding made him love the game more. It also made him realize that the game is much more than fancy scoring and playmaking. Shubham is also a huge fan of cricket and loves to watch all forms of women sports.

Read more from Shubham Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these