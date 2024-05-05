“No He’s Working, I’m Playing Solo”: Caitlin Clark Is ‘Dejected’ Over Her Boyfriend Not Being At Her Indiana Fever Preseason Debut

Caitlin Clark proved she was worth all the hype in her pre-season pro debut for the Indiana Fever. The 22-year-old dropped a team-high 21 points in front of a sellout crowd in the Fever’s 79-76 loss against the Dallas Wings. Furthermore, she led the first half by scoring 16 points in 16 minutes, eventually finishing the game with 21 points in 28 minutes.

Advertisement

While all of Clark’s loved ones were present in the arena to witness her debut, there was a notable absence of her beau in celebrating this special moment. Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, was noted missing in the audience from her debut WNBA game. When she was asked about her boyfriend’s whereabouts by the media, the NCAA leading scorer laughed with the reporters while saying,

“No, he’s working…I’m playing solo. I better get used to it, man. I’m gonna be a pro; it’s my job.”

McCaffery has always supported Clark through all her endeavors and has been one of her biggest cheerleaders in her games and on social media. But this time, perhaps Clark’s beau missed out on watching his girlfriend breaking ankles and pouring threes in a sensational debut as a WNBA professional.

Caitlin Clark began her relationship with her boyfriend during her college days at Iowa

Caitlin Clark met her current boyfriend Connor McCaffery at her college, Iowa State. McCaffery was a part of the Hawkeyes’ men’s basketball team, where he averaged 4.5 points per game from 2017 to 23 season. Connor’s father, Fran McCaffery, is also the coach of the men’s basketball team at Iowa. The couple made their relationship official via Instagram in August 2023 and have been dating since then.

Connor McCaffery, currently aged 25, is working towards a career as a basketball coach. He is learning the ins and outs of the trade and works with the Pacers’ coaching team. As a part of the coaching team, McCaffery helps the coaches by playing dummy defense during team practices, running the scout team, and helping senior coaches on film and video projects whenever required. Though McCaffery serves in an entry-level role, he aims to work his way up to a coaching role in the future.