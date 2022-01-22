“Call LeBron James the “washed king” but your GOAT could never do this at 37!”: NBA Twitter lauds King James for joining Kobe Bryant, Shaq, and Baylor as the 4th Laker to score 25+ points in 16 straight games

As LeBron James scores 29 points in the Lakers’ win over the Magic, he joins the likes of Bryant, Shaq, and Baylor as the 4th player in LAL history to record 25+ points in 16 consecutive games.

Playing at 37 years of age, no one thought it was physically possible for LeBron James to play as dominant as he has been all season long. Having managed to defeat the so-called “father time”, Bron’s incredible production in his 19th NBA season has been one of the very few positive takeaways from the Lakers’ subpar first half of this 82-game season.

During the Magic-Lakers clash, Bron continued to put on a show. Leading the team to a 116-105 win, LBJ dropped 29 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, dished out 5 assists, along with a block and a steal.

With yet another high-scoring outing, The King now joins the likes of Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and Elgin Baylor as only the 4th player in franchise history to record 25+ points in 16 consecutive games.

LeBron James is the 4th Lakers player to score 25+ points in at least 16 consecutive games, joining Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Elgin Baylor. pic.twitter.com/tuT6QYLPEq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 22, 2022

NBA Twitter goes gaga as LeBron James records 25+ points in 16-straight games

As soon Bron recorded his 16th consecutive 25-point game, NBA Twitter blew up. While many users appreciated greatness by lauding the 4-time MVP, there were a few haters, who did what they do best…hate.

Lebron is the undisputed goat — (@onlybronn) January 22, 2022

MVP and best player in the world — LeGOAT Fan ➐ (@hayescarroll_) January 22, 2022

Washed — case (@caseofbieri) January 22, 2022

They’re 7-9 in the last 16, soooo… — DSCHNIDE (@DschnideDs) January 22, 2022

Year 19. Best In The . 3 Different Decades Of Dominance. We Are All Witnesses. pic.twitter.com/vEgfvEz59D — LBJ – MJ – Kareem (@NBAFAN23236) January 22, 2022

During this 16-game span, Bron has been averaging a staggering 32.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. And now, the 4-time is only 1 25-point game away from tying Trae Young’s longest 25-point game streak of this season.

Sure, the Lakers might not be the deadly team everyone projected them to be. But no one can deny the sensational MVP-level season James has been having so far.