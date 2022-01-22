Basketball

“Call LeBron James the “washed king” but your GOAT could never do this at 37!”: NBA Twitter lauds King James for joining Kobe Bryant, Shaq, and Baylor as the 4th Laker to score 25+ points in 16 straight games

Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

