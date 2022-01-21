“Remember someone was arguing LeBron James wasn’t the face of his generation a few days back?”: JJ Redick uses a StatMuse image to mock Stephen A Smith for his asinine Stephen Curry vs LeBron take

JJ Redick seems to be taking savage pleasure in showing up Stephen A Smith for his asinine LeBron James vs Stephen Curry take.

It’s year 19 of LeBron James dominating grown men and making them look like boys on the NBA hardwood. And it’s also year 19 of NBA ‘analysts’ attempting to downplay what he means to the sport.

For a player who’s been the epitome of excellence at his craft for this long, LeBron James sure gets more disrespect than practically everyone else at that position. It is indeed the nature of sports media these days – anything less than perfection leaves room for critique.

However, it would require some nerve for anyone in sports media to call anyone other than King James the face of the NBA. It would be an objectively false position to take. But it’s something Stephen A Smith went for, not long back.

Has STEPH overtaken LEBRON as the basketball icon of this generation??? pic.twitter.com/ieZOSzQyxN — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 10, 2021

“So quickly they forget” is a refrain you’ll often hear from people older than you. It holds 21000% true in the case of Stephen A Smith, who’s perhaps the biggest ‘What have you done for me lately’ guy in sportscasting.

JJ Redick trolls Stephen A Smith after LeBron James is shown leading 2022 All-Star Game votes

LeBron James trailed Stephen Curry by significant margins when the first 2 returns for All-Star voting were declared earlier this month. However, the Lakers superstar has taken a decisive lead that has all but sealed his Captain berth.

This voteout, in effect, proves that even in year 19 and some way off his physical peak, LeBron James continues to rule over the NBA landscape (at least in terms of fan attention) with an iron fist.

JJ wasted no time in putting Stephen A Smith to the proverbial sword in a social media post.

I remember someone arguing with me a few weeks ago that he wasn’t the face of his generation lol https://t.co/G0XthUxxKk — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) January 21, 2022

Stephen A Smith is, mercifully, surrounded by a few individuals who actually understood the sport of basketball while watching or playing it. In Tim Legler and JJ Redick, ESPN have 2 of the best sharpshooters in NBA history. And it looks like they’ll both be the cream of their analyst crop as well.