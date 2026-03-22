Cam Boozer Explains How Jon Scheyer Motivated Him in Dominant Second Half vs. TCU

Look out basketball fans, Duke is once again proving to be a mountain of a team in the March Madness tournament. The Blue Devils put a whooping on the Texas Christian University earlier today winning 81-58, a victory that booked a place into the Sweet 16 round for the famed college. A big reason for the dub was Cameron Boozer, who dropped 19 points, 17 of which came in the second half.

Advertisement

It was the type of performance that will put him on the radar of every NBA scout, especially if Duke goes on to win it all once again. Boozer also snagged 11 rebounds and looked reminiscent of his father, Bulls legend Carlos Boozer and the most important thing? He knows that he didn’t do it alone.

Boozer gave an on-court interview immediately after the TCU game ended, where he was asked about the second half adjustments head coach Jon Scheyer made when the game was just 38-34. Showcasing incredible maturity at just 19 years old, he showered love on his teammates and coach Scheyer.

“We were just talking about how we need to guard these guys. I wasn’t worried coach was going to find a way to get me going, he always does. But the biggest thing for us was defending and rebounding in the second half and we did a great job at that man.

“So proud of these guys. Big time two wins this weekend, and I got to get ready for next weekend,” an out of breathe Cam added.

“The biggest thing for us was defending and rebounding in the second half… Big time two wins this weekend and gotta get ready for next weekend.”@DukeMBB‘s Cameron Boozer to our @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/WehE9tQWf6 — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2026

Boozer was then asked about his excitement levels heading into his first-ever sweet 16 round. “Man looking forward to all of it. We’re going to be ready for sure,” he responded.

That’s the determination of a young man who hopes to do what the Blue Devils couldn’t do a season ago. Duke lost a heartbreaker in the Final Four to Houston after being up big with only a little time left on the clock. Cooper Flagg had the chance to be a big hero, but his final shot came up just short.

Boozer’s energy and determination make it feel like he himself might get that very same opportunity, and he doesn’t want to take it for granted.

Duke isn’t just rolling into the Sweet 16. They’re going in with a guy who can take over a game when it matters most, and actually enjoys the responsibility. But they still won’t get ahead of themselves and will take it one game at a time.

The Blue Devils have to face off against either Kansas or St. John’s in the next round. Neither team will go quietly into the night. That’s what makes this tournament so rewarding and equally so grueling. You never know what opponent will snap your legs out from under you.