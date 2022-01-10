Basketball

“That particular quote was a Theodore Roosevelt quote”: Tom Brady and LeBron James both draw inspiration from the same quote from late American president, with Bucs QB using it as the title for his documentary

Tom Brady
Sahilpreet Singh Thind

Previous Article
"Tom Brady's 2000 rookie NFL card could sell for $2 million!": Buccaneers QB can set a massive record on the auction house as a Tom Brady rookie card could be worth as much as a house!
Next Article
"Tom Brady defied Bruce Arians to help get Rob Gronkowski $1 million incentive": How Buccaneers QB openly disobeying his coach secured the bag for his future Hall of Fame tight end
NBA Latest Post
Tom Brady
“That particular quote was a Theodore Roosevelt quote”: Tom Brady and LeBron James both draw inspiration from the same quote from late American president, with Bucs QB using it as the title for his documentary

LeBron James and Tom Brady look for inspiration from a 100 old speech behind the…

NFL Latest News
Tom Brady
“Tom Brady defied Bruce Arians to help get Rob Gronkowski $1 million incentive”: How Buccaneers QB openly disobeying his coach secured the bag for his future Hall of Fame tight end

Tom Brady goes against head coach Bruce Arians to secure bonus money for teammate Rob…