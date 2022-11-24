“Bill Clinton Can Have S*x with His Secretary”: Dennis Rodman Once Defended North Korean Prison Camps On National TV

Dennis Rodman is a once-in-a-lifetime character. Once a formidable rebounder for the greatest team in the world, he has now become a cult hero. His eccentricity has demanded both criticism and praise. His visit to North Korea was one such polarizing event. While some were impressed by Dennis Rodman’s visit, the media criticized him for his behavior in the controversial country. However, in an attempt to defend perhaps himself, Rodman managed to make a rather outrageous statement about Bill Clinton.

As per Miami Times, Dennis Rodman accepted the trip to North Korea without any clue about the country. Perhaps his ignorance led to his claims of friendship with the country.

However, on his return, Rodman showed a questionable attitude in the press too. His interview after returning from the country showed concerning ignorance.

Dennis Rodman compared Bill Clinton to Kim Jong-un

While on ABC Studio’s The Week, Rodman was badgered by host George Stephanopoulos. The acclaimed political commentator went straight for Rodman’s jugular. He asked the former NBA star if he had even conceived the notion of repercussions of his comments.

Perhaps Stephanopoulos aggressiveness influenced Dennis, or maybe he was just defensive after all the uproar. Whatever the case, Rodman ended up defending not just Kim Jong-un but tried to compare him to Clinton.

Dennis Rodman: “Guess what, we have presidents who do the same thing, right. It’s amazing how Bill Clinton can have sex with his secretary and do one thing and still be powerful. ” He continued: “Prison camps do one thing. We don’t need to do one thing. We do one thing. Kim’s a friend to me. I’m going to go back and do one thing: find out more about what’s really going on.”

Rodman ended the interview by asking George to not hate him. Well, at least he agreed to go back and educate himself. Though his flimsy defense may have caused even more trouble.

Rodman partied with the Dictator

While in North Korea, Rodman had described Kim as a friend. But that wasn’t the only thing amiss. The Worm even partied with the infamous dictator like they were friends.

Dennis drank with him, attended a game of basketball with him, and eventually even sang a song for Kim. If that’s not a good bonding session, then we don’t know what is.

