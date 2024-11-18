Cam Newton Reacts to Lebron James’ Alleged Stalker, Shuts Down “Delusional” Tik-Toker’s Claim About Lakers Superstar

LeBron James has been balling out even at 39 years of age, and the Lakers have won 5 games on the trot now. Unfortunately, there’s been a bit of a dark cloud over these wins. The Lakers’ away loss to the Memphis Grizzlies caused some controversy online, with a woman on Instagram claiming that LeBron “recognized” her during the game. She was called out by many fans, who called her a stalker and an attention seeker. Former Panthers QB Cam Newton has joined them and called the woman out for her delusional behavior.

Advertisement

On his ‘4th & 1 with Cam Newton’ podcast, his producers showed him the video that the woman posted on TikTok. Newton’s reaction summed up what the entire internet has been feeling.

He first called the woman out by asking if she was posting clear evidence of her stalking James online. Newton then stated the obvious by claiming that anyone would look into a camera if it was pointed at them long enough. The former QB then stated that the Lakers legend was not concerned with her.

He said since she wasn’t subtle with her filming of the King, it would’ve been pretty obvious to him that he was on camera. That is what got his attention, not her. Newton’s producer also chimed in, claiming the woman was simply thirsty for attention online.

“I got news flash, baby. Respectfully, I’m not trying to demonize you, but we’re talking about f*****g LeBron James. I don’t know, did anybody tell her the obvious? Ain’t nobody worried about you! Ain’t nobody looking at you! And if you keep a camera pointed at somebody long enough, they gon look! What do expect him not to look at you?”

Newton and his producer also talked about LeBron’s game, saying he wasn’t concerned with the outside noise, as he was too busy hooping. He had 39 points in that game, despite the Lakers’ loss.

Unfortunately for the King, this isn’t the first time he or his family have been victims of stalking.

Stalker at Bryce James’ high school game in 2023

James’ younger son, Bryce, also has hoop dreams like his father and older brother. In a high school game that he played for Sierra Canyon in May last year, his father sat courtside, in order to support him through it.

However, the game went viral for non-basketball reasons. A man dressed in a toga caught everyone’s eye. He followed James around, and was caught on camera doing the ‘L’ sign at the Lakers’ forward’s turned back.

Of course, the clip went viral immediately, but what happened to the man in the toga, nobody knows. James and his sons weren’t stalked by this man in future games, which suggests some legal action might have been taken.