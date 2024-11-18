mobile app bar

Cam Newton Reacts to Lebron James’ Alleged Stalker, Shuts Down “Delusional” Tik-Toker’s Claim About Lakers Superstar

Sameen Nawathe
Published

Cam Newton (L), LeBron James (R).

Cam Newton (L), LeBron James (R). Credits: Imagn Images

LeBron James has been balling out even at 39 years of age, and the Lakers have won 5 games on the trot now. Unfortunately, there’s been a bit of a dark cloud over these wins. The Lakers’ away loss to the Memphis Grizzlies caused some controversy online, with a woman on Instagram claiming that LeBron “recognized” her during the game. She was called out by many fans, who called her a stalker and an attention seeker. Former Panthers QB Cam Newton has joined them and called the woman out for her delusional behavior.

On his ‘4th & 1 with Cam Newton’ podcast, his producers showed him the video that the woman posted on TikTok. Newton’s reaction summed up what the entire internet has been feeling.

He first called the woman out by asking if she was posting clear evidence of her stalking James online. Newton then stated the obvious by claiming that anyone would look into a camera if it was pointed at them long enough. The former QB then stated that the Lakers legend was not concerned with her.

He said since she wasn’t subtle with her filming of the King, it would’ve been pretty obvious to him that he was on camera. That is what got his attention, not her. Newton’s producer also chimed in, claiming the woman was simply thirsty for attention online.

“I got news flash, baby. Respectfully, I’m not trying to demonize you, but we’re talking about f*****g LeBron James. I don’t know, did anybody tell her the obvious? Ain’t nobody worried about you! Ain’t nobody looking at you! And if you keep a camera pointed at somebody long enough, they gon look! What do expect him not to look at you?”

Newton and his producer also talked about LeBron’s game, saying he wasn’t concerned with the outside noise, as he was too busy hooping. He had 39 points in that game, despite the Lakers’ loss.

Unfortunately for the King, this isn’t the first time he or his family have been victims of stalking.

Stalker at Bryce James’ high school game in 2023

James’ younger son, Bryce, also has hoop dreams like his father and older brother. In a high school game that he played for Sierra Canyon in May last year, his father sat courtside, in order to support him through it.

However, the game went viral for non-basketball reasons. A man dressed in a toga caught everyone’s eye. He followed James around, and was caught on camera doing the ‘L’ sign at the Lakers’ forward’s turned back.

Of course, the clip went viral immediately, but what happened to the man in the toga, nobody knows. James and his sons weren’t stalked by this man in future games, which suggests some legal action might have been taken.

Post Edited By:Pranay Mukherjee

About the author

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe

Sameen Nawathe is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. Drawing from his extensive background in editing his university publications, Sameen brings a distinguished level of professionalism and editorial acumen to his position. With over a decade of practical sporting knowledge, he adeptly curates a spectrum of content, ranging from foundational sports highlights to insightful analysis of potential NBA trades. Sameen's passion for basketball ignited with LeBron James, whom he credits for sparking his love for the game. He fondly reminisces about James' 2018 season, which he often describes as "the best display of pure hoops we've ever seen". When he's not immersed in the world of writing or playing basketball, Sameen can be found enjoying Taylor Swift's music or passionately supporting Manchester United during soccer matches. Join him as he delves into the dynamic and captivating realm of the NBA.

