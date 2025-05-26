Steph Curry’s Sister Sydel Curry-Lee Tells Wild Story of Mom Sonya Flying Across the Country After Forgetting Her Phone

Jun 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Sonya Curry, mother of Stephen Curry, looks on from the stands during the second half in game five of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Cell phones have become so vital to everyday life that it is inconvenient to go a day without them. Stephen Curry’s mother, Sonya, didn’t just go a day without her phone; she flew across the country after she forgot it. Her daughter, Sydel Curry-Lee, tells the wild story behind the event.

The topic of conversation came about on the Straight to Cam podcast. Sydel’s cohost, Cameron Brink, started things off by mentioning she left her phone at home ahead of the recording of their podcast episode. That reminded Sydel of a personal story.

“My mom left her phone at a movie theatre and flew across the country without her phone,” Curry-Lee said. And it happened just a few weeks back. Sydel said the series of events began the day before Mother’s Day.

“I called her and she didn’t answer. So I look at her location and it shows at the movies,” Sydel added. She thought it completely normal for her mom not to answer, considering she was at the movie theater. But then Sonya didn’t call sydel back.

At this point, Sydel still wasn’t very concerned. The following day, she decided to call her mom again to wish her a happy Mother’s Day. The phone call ended with the same result. Sydel’s first instinct was to check her mother’s location again, and shockingly, it hadn’t changed from the theater.

She didn’t panic but proceeded to make her rounds with phone calls on the special holiday. “I call my sister-in-law, Ayesha, and I wish her a happy Mother’s Day,” Sydel said. “Then I’m like, ‘Have you heard from my mom?’ She goes, ‘Yeah, she’s downstairs.'”

Cameron and their guest Deja Kelly burst into laughter. Sydel’s confusion remained evident while she recounted the story.

Sonya had lost her phone but didn’t know exactly where. Regardless, she still flew from where she lives in Florida to San Francisco to spend Mother’s Day with Stephen and his family. Although Sydel revealed her worries, Sonya calmly transitioned to using her iPad.

Kelly chimed in and classified Sydel’s mom as an “iPad kid.” Sydel laughed and nodded in agreement. Fortunately, the phone made it safely back to Sonya, and Sydel now has a hilarious tale to tell.