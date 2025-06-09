“I Ate It”: Cameron Brink Confesses Hilarious Courtside Mishap While Cheering Teammate

Jun 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink walks on the court before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

It has nearly been one year since Cameron Brink played a WNBA game. She has been sidelined due to injury, but that hasn’t prevented her from supporting her team. The Los Angeles Sparks star continues to cheer her teammates on a nightly basis. Unfortunately, her intensity led to an embarrassing moment.

On June 18, 2024, Brink suffered a torn left ACL injury. A month later, in July, she underwent surgery for the injury. Ever since then, she has been working to return to the court. Although she would love to be out on the court, she doesn’t take her role on the bench lightly.

Every Sparks game, Brink’s voice seeps into the broadcast through her constant yelling. This was apparent in the Sparks’ recent matchup against the Dallas Wings.

The opposing team struggled to handle Brink’s intensity, and it seemed so did the chairs. “[Dearica Hamby] got an and-one, and I was so hyped,” Brinks said on the Straight to Cam podcast. “I went back to sit on my chair, and it flipped backwards. I ate it. Literally fell back, and I was just kind of stunned.”

Brink wasn’t sitting on the typical chairs that active players use. She was sitting on a fold-up chair, which happened to fold at the worst possible time. Luckily, Sparks trainer, Karissa Scherer, was right there to help Brink back on her feet before anyone noticed.

The teammate who caused the entire series of events, Hamby, was there to hear Brink’s recollection of the experience and shared a hearty laugh. Podcaster Tay Lautner was also in attendance. She responded, “That was very brave of you to share that.”

Brink hopes that she won’t have to experience many more moments like that going forward. The 6-foot-4 center has aspirations to return to the court this season. The Sparks don’t have a set date by which they expect the second overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft to return.

In a recent Sparks practice, head coach Lynne Roberts provided an encouraging update. “Cameron Brink is working her tail off and is getting there,” Roberts said.

Los Angeles hasn’t begun the season as strongly as they hoped. They currently have a 3-6 record but could make a significant second-half push with Brink in the lineup. Only time will tell when Brink will finally be able to showcase her talents once more on the basketball court.