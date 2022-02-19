“Can I sue Nikola Jokic?”: Luka Doncic and the Nuggets MVP hilariously get into it at All-Star weekend after Jokic throws a Nerf basketball at him

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic continue to harass one another at this year’s All-Star weekend in the most wholesome ways possible.

If Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic ever decided to unite on NBA hardwood, the league would essentially self-combust. Given Mark Cuban’s repertoire with European talent, it’s safe to say that he would be the number one candidate to pry Jokic away from the Denver Nuggets to get him to Dallas to team up with Doncic.

Of course, that isn’t going to happen but with the amount of chemistry that the two share whenever they link up at All-Star weekend, NBA fans are left wondering just how dominant they would be as a duo.

Also read: “The real MVP on the Thunder is Sam Presti”: LeBron James is flabbergasted as to how Presti drafted Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Josh Giddey

The reigning regular season MVP actually has an answer to this as the two will share the court with one another as a part of Team LeBron James.

“Off the court, I think we’re doing a really good job. But we’re going to see on the court. I don’t know how we’re going to do it because he’s not athletic. I’m not athletic. So, don’t know how we’re going to match,” said the Serbian superstar.

Luka Doncic is hilariously frustrated with Nikola Jokic during his presser.

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic have been at it all night long during this year’s All-Star media availability. While on the court practicing half court shots and simply getting some shots up, Luka disrupted Jokic while he was juggling a basketball with his feet by throwing his basketball at Nikola’s legs.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant hit me with one shoulder in the chest and threw me back 5 feet”: Steph Curry dishes on how the Lakers legend was the first to bust his a** in the NBA

Jokic did the same (kind of) as he chucked a Nerf basketball at Doncic during the latter’s press conference/ media availability. In response to Nikola Jokic doing this, Luka hilariously asks if he can sue him.

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic had their interview podiums right next to each other, and they obviously took full advantage to mess with each other. After Jokic pelted Luka with a little nerf basketball, Luka asked: “Can I sue him?” pic.twitter.com/WG4DiuowNP — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) February 19, 2022

When asked about Luka Doncic, Jokic kept it simple. “I hate him.”