“I Pick Ja Morant”: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Hilarious Draft Pick Blunder Against LeBron James Left All-Stars Roaring With Laughter

The NBA All-Star draft is over and the squads are now decided. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been on a hilarious roll, outdid his shenanigans from this week while picking the reserves. It started off well, Antetokounmpo came prepared with his draft notebook and chose Damian Lillard as his first pick.

LeBron James then called him out for not picking his own teammate Jrue Holiday. His rival’s dig jolted Giannis into picking Jrue next. However, Giannis really fumbled the third pick. He started with an incredible intro and then picked Ja Morant. Unfortunately for Giannis, Morant was a part of the Starters.

Giannis really tried to draft Ja Morant as a reserve.

This had the obvious effect on everyone in attendance. However, the ones who enjoyed it the most were likely the reserves who were roaring with laughter after Antetokounmpo’s fumble.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James assembled their squads

LeBron and Giannis are done choosing their squad members. Giannis chose Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, DeMar DeRozan, Pascal Siakam, Bam Adebayo, and Domantas Sabonis from the reserves.

Meanwhile, LeBron picked Anthony Edwards, Jaylen Brown, Paul George, Tyrese Haliburton, Julius Randle, De’Aaron Fox, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

Among the starters, LeBron James picked Sixers star Joel Embiid as the first starter while Giannis picked Jayson Tatum. LeBron further added to his squad by picking Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic. Giannis, on the other hand, chose Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, and Lauri Markkanen.

This is an interesting lineup. Both players confirmed after the draft that they were satisfied with their rosters. However, at the moment, LeBron certainly has a more balanced squad. This may just lead to another All-Star win by LeBron James.

