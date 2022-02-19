“The real MVP on the Thunder is Sam Presti”: LeBron James is flabbergasted as to how Presti drafted Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Josh Giddey

LeBron James commends Sam Presti for his incredible GM work for the Oklahoma City Thunder after drafting a star in Josh Giddey.

LeBron James recognizes talent when he sees and that applies to the managerial side of the NBA as well. Despite the Supersonics moving to a smaller market like Oklahoma in 2007, Sam Presti managed to keep their team relevant from the get-go, drafting Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden in three consecutive years.

The Thunder had their first 50 win season in merely the 3rd season that KD had been on the roster and soon enough, were title contenders. Despite the trio disbanding with the departure of KD and Harden, Presti brought on board Paul George in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

When PG13 looked to head to the Los Angeles Clippers, Presti flipped him for an inordinate amount of picks (five 1st rounders to be exact) while also getting their cornerstone player in Shai Gilgeous Alexander.

Safe to say that LeBron James appreciates seeing a talented front office executive carry forth exactly what needs to be done at a moment for a franchise.

LeBron James credits Sam Presti for being a great GM.

With All-Star weekend media day happening, LeBron James has dished on several things that have been on his mind. When asked about OKC’s Josh Giddey, ‘The King’ immediately started to compliment ‘the real MVP’, Sam Presti, for having such an incredible track record with his draft selections.

Lakers’ LeBron James on Thunder GM Sam Presti: “The MVP over there is Sam Presti… I don’t understand this guy’s eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey. … This guy is pretty damn good.” pic.twitter.com/mNb35Ggi6P — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 19, 2022

To put into perspective just how many assets Presti has racked up these past few years; 2022 alone has the Thunder picking thrice in the first round. All three picks are from trades that benefitted the Thunder greatly, with two protected and one unprotected pick for this year’s loaded draft.

Many forget that the rookie triple double machine from Australia was not seen as a top 6 pick by many. However, with him putting up 18, 10, and 10 on any given night, it safe to say that Presti made the right choice.