Basketball

“The real MVP on the Thunder is Sam Presti”: LeBron James is flabbergasted as to how Presti drafted Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Josh Giddey

“The real MVP on the Thunder is Sam Presti”: LeBron James is flabbergasted as to how Presti drafted Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and Josh Giddey
Samir Mehdi

I've been around basketball and have been following the NBA for nearly a decade now, so why not pen down my thoughts on some of the greatest athletes the world has to offer.

Previous Article
"Andrew Wiggins, how did you just turn into a Splash Brother, man?!": Joel Embiid hilariously praises Warriors star as Trae Young and Karl-Anthony Towns can't stop laughing
Next Article
“How the f*ck is Tracy McGrady not in the Top 75 all-time?!”: Allen Iverson blasts the league for snubbing the Rockets legend off the prestigious list of the 75 greatest players in NBA history
NBA Latest Post
“Can I sue Nikola Jokic?”: Luka Doncic and the Nuggets MVP hilariously get into it at All-Star weekend after Jokic throws a Nerf basketball at him
“Can I sue Nikola Jokic?”: Luka Doncic and the Nuggets MVP hilariously get into it at All-Star weekend after Jokic throws a Nerf basketball at him

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic continue to harass one another at this year’s All-Star weekend…